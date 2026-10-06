Arsenal prepare £119m double bid to guarantee electric January signing

Arsenal are drawing up offers for RB Leipzig ace Antonio Nusa and a second forward to ensure they land an exciting new left winger in the January transfer window, as per reports.

Over the summer, Arsenal sold Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli for a combined £77million as part of their overhaul at left wing. The Gunners tried to sign Morgan Rogers and then Vinicius Junior, only to miss out on both stars.

In the end, Arsenal fans had to settle for Christos Tzolis, who joined from Club Brugge in a €40m (£34m) deal.

Tzolis has impressed Mikel Arteta during the early stages of his Arsenal spell, though he is expected to be out for two to three weeks after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty with Greece.

Plus, if Arsenal are serious about lifting both the Premier League and Champions League this season and in future campaigns, then they should sign a top-class left winger who can make a bigger impact than Tzolis.

We revealed in July that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both expressed interest in Leipzig wide man Nusa.

German source Fussball News reported on Saturday that Arsenal are ‘working on a formal offer’ worth €40m/£34m for Nusa.

According to an update courtesy of CaughtOffside, Arsenal are ‘laying the groundwork’ for a forward signing in January, with Nusa and Juventus star Kenan Yildiz emerging as ‘two of the most exciting names’ on their winger shortlist.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ‘preparing a fresh move for Nusa‘ after first taking a look at him in the summer.

Arsenal look set to test the waters with a £34m proposal – if Fussball News’ report proves to be true – though Leipzig want €60-65m (£51-55m) to sell.

With regards to Yildiz, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reported on Monday that the Turkish magician could leave Juve next summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

That is despite him extending his contract until June 2030 in February.

Arsenal to ‘go crazy’ with huge Kenan Yildiz move – Italian reports

Fellow Italian source Tuttomercatoweb even claimed Arsenal are ‘ready to go crazy’ for Yildiz by sending Juve a huge €100m/£85m bid.

Berta is reportedly looking to beat Real Madrid to the 21-year-old’s capture.

Juve have decided they will not sell Yildiz in January under any circumstances. But that position could change next summer if they endure a disappointing campaign, and if Yildiz starts to push for a blockbuster transfer.

As things stand, Nusa looks the more likely of the two to join Arteta’s side, but if Arsenal want a true game-changer to elevate their attack, then they should go all out for Yildiz.

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that Arsenal have hatched a plan to win the chase for Mexico sensation Gilberto Mora.