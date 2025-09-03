Arsenal ‘enter race’ for €80m Nottingham Forest gem

Arsenal are ‘leading admirers’ for Nottingham Forest star Murillo, with a report revealing the two other big clubs who could provide competition for the 23-year-old.

Arsenal had a blockbuster summer transfer window, spending over £260million to sign eight new players. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi all joined Mikel Arteta’s squad.

That £260m spend could rise by €46m (£40m) if Arsenal activate their option to buy Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen following his initial loan spell.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has trimmed down the first-team squad by offloading players such as Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson and Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal believe Arteta now has all the tools required to win their first Premier League title since 2003-04, especially after the additions of Gyokeres, Eze and Zubimendi.

The summer window may have only just closed, but reports suggest Berta and Arsenal are already looking at potential big-name signings for 2026.

According to CaughtOffside, Berta has instructed Arsenal to ‘enter the race’ for Forest’s Murillo, with the Gunners ‘among his leading admirers’.

Arsenal hold ‘significant interest’ in the centre-back after his performances left a big impression on both Arteta and Berta.

Arteta particularly likes Murillo’s ‘bravery’ on the ball and his ability to ‘break opposition lines’, helping to get his team on the attack.

Arsenal view the one-cap Brazil international as a player who could immediately fight for a starting place and eventually develop into an elite Premier League defender.

The report claims that Barcelona will be Arsenal’s biggest competition for Murillo, as they have identified him as a perfect replacement for Inigo Martinez.

Closer to home, London rivals Chelsea have already made an approach for Murillo and are still keeping tabs on his progress.

Forest know the player is picking up interest from top clubs and have responded by setting his price tag at a huge €70-80m (£61-69m).

Could Arsenal sign Murillo AND Hincapie permanently?

Murillo’s profile is rare as he is left-footed, defensively strong and also extremely comfortable on the ball. Forest will therefore only sell for a premium price.

The report suggests Arsenal, Barca and Chelsea could open talks for Murillo in January, though it is hard to see Forest selling until at least next summer.

It is interesting that Arsenal have been linked with the Sao Paulo-born ace considering the fact they have just brought in Hincapie, who is also a left-sided centre-half.

Perhaps Arsenal are tracking Murillo as an alternative in case Hincapie does not live up to expectations during his loan.

Or, Arsenal could sign both players and use Hincapie at left-back, a role he has previously played for Leverkusen. This would allow rising star Myles Lewis-Skelly to move into midfield, his favoured position.

Meanwhile, Berta was ‘happy’ to move for an alternative after Barca beat Arsenal to the signing of a €25m star, it has been revealed.

Plus, you can find details on every transfer Arsenal completed in the summer here.

