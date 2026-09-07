Arsenal in advanced talks to agree pivotal new contract

Arsenal are closing in on a new contract for manager Mikel Arteta, as per a report, while we have already revealed when an agreement could be struck by.

Arteta’s current deal – which was signed in September 2024 – expires at the end of the season. The Gunners are eager to tie him down to fresh terms as they look to build on their Premier League title triumph.

Arsenal chiefs are confident about agreeing a new contract with Arteta as they know the 44-year-old is happy at the Emirates and is determined to add Champions League glory to domestic success.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal will announce a ‘marquee deal’ for Arteta ‘soon’.

The two parties are ‘advancing in talks’, with a new deal ‘considered a formality by all parties involved’.

Arteta currently earns £10million per year, plus a £5m bonus for getting the club into the Champions League. He is likely to take home a pay rise as part of his new deal after guiding Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

This report comes after we provided a big update on Arteta’s situation on Friday.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed: ‘Arsenal accelerated discussions during the summer, although Arteta was keen for sporting director Andrea Berta and the club’s hierarchy to prioritise new deals for key members of his squad before turning their full attention to his own situation.

‘However, we can now reveal that talks have gone well and there is a growing expectation that an agreement will be in place by the September international break, which begins on September 25.’

Our sources state that Arsenal officials are also making significant progress in contract talks with key players Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal are working hard to reward their biggest stars with lucrative deals to prevent them from considering transfers to Premier League rivals or European giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Arsenal enjoying superb new era

In previous years, Arsenal saw their best players poached, but that is no longer happening. Their top performers are thriving in the knowledge that Arteta can bring them success at the very highest level.

We understand the relationship between Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy remains strong, with no obstacles for his new contract expected.

There is, of course, frustration that an elite winger did not join over the summer, as Morgan Rogers headed to Chelsea and Vinicius Junior remained at Madrid.

But Arteta has placed his trust in Christos Tzolis, and Arsenal will reassess the situation in 2027.

Meanwhile, we can reveal Arsenal’s decision on potentially selling striker Viktor Gyokeres.