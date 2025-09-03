‘Top-class’ Andrea Berta signing leaves Arsenal chiefs ‘absolutely delighted’

Arsenal believe Andrea Berta pulled off a ‘masterstroke’ signing during the recent summer transfer window, according to one journalist, with the sporting director putting his stamp on Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal spent big over the summer, bringing in big names such as Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi. They also signed Piero Hincapie, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera and Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Arteta a superb squad.

The signings of Gyokeres, Eze and Zubimendi in particular should give Arsenal a big leap in quality as they look to finally beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Berta built up an excellent reputation with Atletico Madrid before succeeding from Edu Gaspar at the Emirates, and it is fair to say he has done a great job so far. Indeed, he stole both Eze and Hincapie from north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

As per TBR’s Graeme Bailey, the Arsenal hierarchy are ecstatic with the signing of Ecuador defender Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen.

“Arsenal are absolutely delighted with the Hincapie deal. Andrea Berta has worked hard on that one, obviously the player wanting to come has played a part,” Bailey said.

“Indeed, with William Saliba injured, it is looking a masterstroke, but Hincapie’s level really is top class.

“[Jakub] Kiwior was a smashing defender, well-liked and more than capable, but Arsenal really feel Hincapie could be special.

“They were a bit disappointed with missing out on [Jorrel] Hato but Hincapie more than makes up for it.

“Hincapie [was] Arsenal’s last incoming deal of the summer, but it could be one of the best.”

DON’T MISS 💎 Arsenal ‘enter race’ for €80m Nottingham Forest gem

Piero Hincapie could be excellent Arsenal signing

Arsenal previously held talks for Hato but missed out on the Ajax academy graduate to Chelsea.

Hincapie is better-placed to make an immediate impact in the Premier League, though. He is four years older at 23 and has more experience at the top level, having helped Leverkusen to an historic league and cup double in the 2023-24 campaign.

Arsenal have paid a €6m (£5m) loan fee for Hincapie, while they have the option to sign him permanently for €46m (£40m) next summer.

The Gunners signed Hincapie as a replacement for fellow left-sided defenders Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Kiwior has joined Porto on loan with an obligation to buy. The deal could eventually be worth €27m (£23m) to Arsenal if all add-ons are met and a sell-on clause is activated.

Zinchenko has signed for fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan after they missed out on Javi Galan.

Arsenal news: Exit U-turn; Berta claim

Arsenal were open to selling Gabriel Martinelli early in the summer window, a report has claimed.

That same source has also revealed why no exit took place.

Separate reports state that Berta was ‘happy’ to miss out on one player pursued by Arsenal as he quickly found a cheaper alternative.

Hincapie vs Kiwior