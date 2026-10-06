Expensive Arsenal star torn to shreds by pundit as Berta sets £60m exit price

Teddy Sheringham has blasted Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres, while there have been multiple reports claiming the 28-year-old could be set to leave north London next summer.

Gyokeres hit 54 goals in 52 matches for Sporting CP two seasons ago to earn a £64million switch to Arsenal in July 2025. The Gunners had been linked with signing a new centre-forward for several windows, and Gyokeres’ arrival saw the club finally address that transfer need.

Gyokeres managed 21 goals in 55 games during his debut season at the Emirates, with 14 of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

However, the Swede failed to bully defenders like he did in the Portuguese top flight, while he also appeared a rather limited forward in comparison with Kai Havertz.

It has been a frustrating start to the new campaign for Gyokeres as he has failed to score in five appearances after falling behind Havertz in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Sheringham thinks Gyokeres is lacking several key attributes to be a truly elite No 9.

“It shocks me that he’s still playing like a kid,” Sheringham said in a new interview (via Metro).

“I don’t think he has understood what it means to be an attacking player and what he has to do.

“There are different ways to play striker, but he needs to be told to hold onto the ball when it comes to him.

“He does some things well, but constantly gives the ball away, and when you are 28 years old, you should have learned this a long time ago.”

Despite Sheringham’s brutal criticism, Gyokeres has netted in all four of Sweden’s matches during the international break, so Arsenal will be hopeful he can return a more confident player.

Tutto Juve reported on Friday that Arsenal want £60m or more to sell Gyokeres to Juventus.

The Italian giants are keen on engineering an initial loan deal, whereas Arsenal would rather negotiate a sale if any transfer is to take place.

On September 23, Fabrizio Romano suggested Gyokeres could be on the move next summer.

“In the summer there were clubs interested in Gyokeres,” he said. “Really top clubs, especially from Spain, asking about the situation of Viktor Gyokeres.

“The answer from Arsenal was always the player is not for sale. We trust Gyokeres, we want Gyokeres to stay.

Arsenal warming to Viktor Gyokeres sale

“So Arsenal always maintained the position they don’t want Gyokeres to go.

“Okay, the start of the season has been complicated, but they maintain at the club that they expect Gyokeres to be very important, especially when the games are going to be tense, complicated… you might need a physical striker like him.

“So at this stage, Arsenal remain very happy with Gyokeres. Then we have to see, in one year I cannot predict the future.

“If there is a right club with big money who try to tempt the club and the player, that could be a different story.

“I’m not saying that Gyokeres is untouchable. I’m saying that Arsenal closed the doors in summer 2026, but 2027 is another story.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly plotting a £119m double January bid for two left wingers.