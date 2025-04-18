Newcastle will reportedly only sell Anthony Gordon for ‘big, big money’ amid reported Arsenal interest in the England international for the summer.

The Magpies are having a great season, particularly at the back end. Having been outside the Premier League’s top four for much of the campaign, they’re now third, in with a great chance of confirming Champions League football.

With a very competitive squad, they will not want to see any of their stars leave.

Amid reported interest in Gordon from Arsenal, confirmed by David Ornstein, the Magpies have stamped their feet.

According to Football Insider, they’ll demand ‘big, big money’ if ‘forced’ into selling Gordon.

But Newcastle want to keep the winger ‘at all costs’ and will look elsewhere ‘before even contemplating’ selling him.

As such, the report states there is ‘doubt’ that Arsenal ‘will be willing to spend the kind of money’ the Magpies will demand.

Arsenal angling for two Magpies stars

Gordon is not the only attacking star at St James’ Park who the Gunners would like to sign.

They’ve been linked with Alexander Isak for a while, and TEAMtalk is aware that he’s on a three-man striker shortlist, along with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

But sources admit that Newcastle are in a strong selling position for Arsenal’s ‘dream’ target.

They see Gyokeres as exceptional value, so it could be that they go for him instead.

As such, with two Magpies stars in view at the Emirates, they could end up getting neither come the end of the summer window.

Arsenal round-up: Saliba sale possible

Arsenal are reportedly open to the sale of centre-back William Saliba to Real Madrid, provided the Spanish side offer up young stars Endrick and Arda Guler in the move.

Whether Arsenal will keep Raheem Sterling next season is unclear, though. While there’s no obligation for them to buy him, the winger and his representatives are in the dark over whether or not he’ll be signed.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could sign Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins, as the club are said to be hugely impressed with him and beginning to look closely on a transfer.

The central defender has won more aerial duels in the Premier League this season than everybody bar Dan Burn and Virgil van Dijk.

