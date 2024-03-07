Next Barcelona manager: Deco plan to snatch elite Prem boss pushing on after latest reveal

Barcelona remain undeterred in their push for Mikel Arteta after his latest comments regarding commitment to Arsenal

Barcelona have reportedly not been deterred by comments from Mikel Arteta regarding his commitment to Arsenal, as both Deco and Joan Laporta are eager to get him on board.

Manager moves are going to be rife across Europe this summer. Three of the biggest jobs in the continent – Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich – are sure to be filled with new men, with each side’s current boss moving on.

That means each of the European juggernauts are scouring the globe for the best options to take on the respective roles.

The Reds and Bayern appear to be sniffing around the same areas, as Xabi Alonso is seemingly the top target of both.

And while the Bayer Leverkusen coach has also been softly linked with a move back to his home country to manage Barcelona, the Bluagrana are plotting a hire that would serve as a massive statement.

Indeed, Alonso manages a club who have never won the Bundesliga, and that they’re overachieving with him – Leverkusen look likely to finally tick that box this season – they know things aren’t going to last forever.

But rather than go down the easy route of taking a manager whose club won’t put up an enormous fight, Barca are looking to deprive a top side, Arsenal, of their boss.

Links between the La Liga giants and Arteta have been floating around for a while, but were thrown up in the air when he recently displayed his commitment, stating he is “in the right place,” with the Gunners and feels “really good” with them.

Barcelona not deterred by Arteta comments

But despite the Spaniard showing he wants to continue with his club, who are fighting for the Premier League title this season, Barcelona have not been deterred.

That’s according to Relevo, who state they are still keen on him ‘despite assuring’ his club he wants to stay.

And while Barca know things will be difficult, they are ‘attentive’ to Arteta’s situation.

While the Arsenal boss would have to negotiate the release of his contract – which runs out in 2025 – sporting director Deco ‘does not lose sight’ of the route he wants to go down the snatch him away.

It’s said that president Laporta also ‘likes’ that route, and it’s one that ‘fits him’.

Arteta perfect for Barcelona

The report also states that Arteta ‘fits the profile’ of Barcelona.

His attacking style of play is mentioned, with the report stating the Spaniard is ‘committed to offensive football and good handling of the ball’.

On top of that, it seems Barca are encouraged by his development of youth, as he has the ‘ability and courage to bet on young people and the people at home’.

That seems to suggest they’re happy that Arteta does not feel the need to dip too deep into the transfer market, which is useful for the La Liga side given their current financial struggles.

That the boss has handed Arsenal the ability to challenge Manchester City after a period of mediocrity is likely another attractive asset of his, relating to Barcelona’s current situation – third place and eight points shy of leaders Real Madrid.

That means Arteta could help to catapult his new side back to the heights of La Liga.

