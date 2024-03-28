Next Barcelona manager: Deco verdicts on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Liverpool, Man Utd targets revealed

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi have both been linked with Barcelona

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new manager with Xavi set to leave at the end of the season and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been heavily linked.

The former Everton and Gunners midfielder began his footballing career with Barcelona as a youth player and has been tipped by various outlets to take charge in the future.

Arteta’s success at the Emirates has only fuelled the rumours, with the Gunners currently sitting top of the Premier League and heading towards their first title since the 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made it clear to Xavi that his preference would be for him to change his mind and remain at the Camp Nou.

“I’ve made it clear to him that I would like him to stay, but I understand the pressure he feels,’ Laporta said in a recent interview.

“I asked if there was a chance he might change his mind, but I could see the pressure on his face.

“I told him to relax and not feel pressured. He has said he will leave at the end of the season as planned, but we’ll see. Let’s not stress about it now because things are going well.”

Barcelona reach decisions on Mikel Arteta, Roberto de Zerbi

With Xavi’s exit looking inevitable, Barcelona’s director of football Deco has narrowed his managerial shortlist down to three top candidates and surprisingly, according to Mundo Deportivo, that does not include Arteta.

The newspaper states that Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique, Hansi Flick and current Barcelona B manager Rafa Marquez are there top three choices.

Barcelona are reported to have ruled out a move for Arteta of his ‘lack of experience’ and the fact that he is under contract with Arsenal until 2025.

Interestingly, Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has also been snubbed by the LaLiga giants, again to to his ‘inexperience at major clubs.’

The Italian coach has also been snubbed due to the fact that they would have to pay his release clause of £12.8m in his Brighton contract, which they cannot afford.

This news comes as a boost to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, who are all considering moves for De Zerbi at the end of the season, per reports.

Barcelona are also said to have decided against appointing Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and Julian Nagelsmann, who is set to lead Germany’s Euro 2024 campaign and has not ruled out staying beyond this summer’s tournament.

