Nico Paz’s latest performance for Como shows why he would be a perfect signing for Arsenal as a long-term successor to Martin Odegaard, as Cesc Fabregas raves about him, but the Gunners will be disappointed in their pursuit of the youngster.

Arsenal have one of the best attacking midfielders in the world in Martin Odegaard, and the north London club also signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window. Odegaard at 26 and Eze at 27 are at the top of their game, although it must be noted that the former has had injury problems this season.

Ethan Nwaneri’s emergence at Arsenal in recent times, too, is something to note regarding the attacking midfield position, but the Gunners are still keen on Nico Paz.

On October 1, transfer reporter Graeme Bailey claimed on Arsenal Insider that Arsenal ‘like’ Paz.

Arsenal have scouted Paz, who turned down the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2025, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Like Odegaard, Paz is left-footed and silky on the ball, with his vision unmatched by anyone in his age range, just like it was for the Arsenal and Norway international playmaker when he was a youngster.

Paz joined Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and scored six goals and gave eight assists in 30 Serie A starts last season.

The 21-year-old, who has earned six caps for Argentina, has been on fire for Como this season, too, scoring four goals and giving four assists in seven Serie A starts.

Paz’s latest impressive performance for Como came in a 2-0 win against Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday.

The playmaker scored a goal and gave an assist, with Como manager and former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas raving about him.

Fabregas told DAZN after the game: “Nico is a champion. I’m very calm about him and his future.

“He can get to wherever he wants if he carries on with this hunger and humility. The talent and physicality are there.”

Nico Paz set for 2026 Real Madrid transfer

While Arsenal scouts must be praised for picking Paz as a target, unfortunately for the Premier League club, all signs indicate that he will move to Real Madrid next summer.

Paz himself has publicly said that he dreams of starring for Real Madrid in the long run.

Earlier this month, AS reported that Real Madrid have made a ‘verbal promise’ to Paz to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu by triggering the buy-back clause of €9million (£8m, $10.5m) in his contract at Como.

That stance was backed by respected journalist Alfredo Pedulla on October 17, with the Italian reporting noting that Madrid and Paz had turned down the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2025, with the playmaker ‘destined soon to shine in the stadium where he truly belongs’.

Como president Mirwan Suwarso said about Paz on SportItalia on October 11: “It’s a situation we agreed on from the beginning. Real Madrid are allowed to buy him back whenever they want.

“It’s up to Nico to decide what he wants to do with his future. We are very happy to have him. We like to build a home for him in Como.

“He chose to stay this season, and we take it day by day. We see how it goes.

“Does he go back to Madrid next season? Madrid have every right to do that.

“Will he stay with us? It’s up to him whether he wants it or not.”

Nico Paz doing special things… again 🤩#ComoJuve pic.twitter.com/QbJvQ03hm6 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) October 20, 2025

Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi said last week: “It’s normal that until something is finalised, I can’t comment.

“Nico is a player they developed, an extraordinary talent, who is developing in one of Europe’s top leagues.

“Real Madrid can exercise their buyback right. He plays in a league where there are many Real Madrid players.

“Everyone’s talking about him, and perhaps it’s also Nico’s legitimate desire, for a kid who grew up in that environment.”

Ludi added: “I can’t speak for him, but I can imagine that’s the case, that he’s having a great time here.

“Real Madrid is certainly giving us back the fact that we worked well with Nico Paz, and also with Jacobo Ramon.

“How will it be finalised? I don’t know, there’s a written contract and rights.

“Unless an incredible team arrives and makes a higher offer, his fate depends on him, he must capitalise on his development at Como.”

