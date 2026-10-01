Arsenal rocked as Florentino Perez wants €80m Argentine midfielder at Real Madrid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are facing a serious threat from Real Madrid for Nico Paz, according to a report, as the Como attacking midfielder’s recent comments on his decision not to return to Estadio Bernabeu come to light.

On September 6, the Spanish media reported that Arsenal want to sign Paz from Como in 2027.

A few days later, ElDesmarque reported that Arsenal plan to make a formal approach for Paz in January 2027.

Paz is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world and is still only 22 years of age.

The Argentina international has been on the books of Como since the summer of 2024 and has scored 20 goals and given 20 assists in 81 appearances for the Italian club.

However, Arsenal’s quest for Paz is complicated by the rights that Real Madrid have over the youngster.

Madrid sold Paz to Como in 2024 and activated their €9m (£8m) option to re-sign the playmaker in the summer of 2026.

The Spanish and European giants then sold Paz back to Como for €60m (£51.6m).

Los Blancos, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager in the summer, have the option to re-sign the 22-year-old in the summer of 2027 for €80m (£68.7m).

It has now emerged that Madrid president Florentino Perez is a fan of Paz and is keeping tabs on him with a view to bringing the attacking midfielder back to Estadio Bernabeu.

The Touchline, which has 1.7million followers on X, has reported that Madrid will make a final decision on Paz’s future next summer.

It posted on X at 8am on October 1: “EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid are monitoring Nico Paz closely as they seem to struggle in creative football.

“Florentino Perez himself is a big fan of the player and is on the player’s trail, as the club will assess in the next summer if they will act on the €80m buyback clause they set for his departure.”

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Nico Paz happy at Como

Como have been a revelation under manager Cesc Fabregas.

The Italian club finished fourth in Serie A last season and are playing in the Champions League this campaign.

Como kicked off their 2026/27 Champions League campaign with a 4-1 win against RB Leipzig at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in September.

Paz did not score, but the Argentine star provided two assists.

After the game, Paz said that he is very happy at Como and revealed why he decided not to return to Madrid in the summer.

Paz told Sky Italia: “It was an historic night, we had an incredible game, we were so excited to play this game and we’re really happy.

“It was for nights like this that I wanted to stay, I knew this is where I would grow the most, and I am really pleased with my decision.

“I made the right choice.”

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