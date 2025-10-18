Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta’s hopes of signing Nico Paz have been squashed by a respected Italian journalist backing Spanish reports that the Como attacking midfielder will re-join Real Madrid next summer.

Paz joined Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has been a star in Serie A. The Argentina international playmaker has scored nine goals and given 12 assists in 42 appearances for the Italian club so far in his career.

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Paz in the summer transfer window, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, but the 21-year-old turned down the chance to move to last season’s Europa League winners because he wants a long-term career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On October 8, AS reiterated that claim, adding that Real Madrid have made a ‘verbal promise’ to Paz that they will bring him back from Como next summer.

Madrid will trigger the buy-back clause of €9million (£8m, $10.5m) in Paz’s contract at Como.

On October 1, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey reported on Arsenal Insider that Arsenal ‘like’ Paz.

It was always going to be unlikely that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta would have been able to bring the 21-year-old to the Emirates Stadium in 2026.

Respected Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has now backed AS’s claim that Paz will join Madrid next summer.

Pedulla has noted in Football Italia that Real Madrid ‘never had any intention of selling Nico Paz’ when offers came from the Premier League in the summer of 2025.

‘No offer would convince Madrid to part with such an extraordinary talent, one destined soon to shine in the stadium where he truly belongs,’ adds the journalist.

What Como president said about Nico Paz to Real Madrid

Como president Mirwan Suwarso himself revealed this month that Madrid hold all the cards regarding Paz’s future.

On October 11, Suwarso told SportItalia: “It’s a situation we agreed on from the beginning. Real Madrid are allowed to buy him back whenever they want.

“It’s up to Nico to decide what he wants to do with his future. We are very happy to have him. We like to build a home for him in Como.

“He chose to stay this season, and we take it day by day. We see how it goes.

“Does he go back to Madrid next season? Madrid have every right to do that.

“Will he stay with us? It’s up to him whether he wants it or not.”

Former Real Madrid and England manager Fabio Capello, too, believes that Los Blancos will re-sign Paz.

Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport about Juventus star Kenan Yildiz and Paz: “Both have great technique; perhaps the Juventus player has a greater ability to use both feet compared to the Argentine, who mainly relies on his excellent left foot.

“Compared to him, the Turk has more dribbling ability; he’s dangerous in one-on-one situations and has excellent vision and finishing skills.

“He sees both the play and the goal well, and performs better as a winger who can cut inside towards the centre of the pitch.”

“He (Paz) seems to express himself better in a more central role, although he also has great vision and shooting ability.

“He’s a more straightforward player compared to Yildiz and perhaps more effective. Both, however, are players with great potential.

“For example, Real Madrid certainly won’t let Nico Paz get away.”

