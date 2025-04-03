Arsenal are growing in confidence about signing Nico Williams, TEAMtalk understands, as Jose Mourinho’s past comments about the Athletic Bilbao winger come to light.

The Gunners are set for an unprecedented summer transfer window and are going all out to try to bring in players who are capable of winning them the Premier League title. TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal have a major budget, and work is going on behind the scenes to convince top stars to move to the Emirates Stadium and be part of something special under manager Mikel Arteta.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there is a growing confidence at Arsenal that Bilbao winger Williams will join them this summer.

The north London club are pushing hard to land the 22-year-old winger, who won Euro 2024 with Spain last summer, and work is being done to put all the pieces in place for him to come in the coming months.

Arsenal’s new Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, is key to the move and is using all his resources to help land Arteta his target.

Berta has a good relationship with Williams and knows him after his long stint in Spain with Atletico Madrid, where he watched him regularly.

TEAMtalk understands that Berta has already spoken with the team surrounding the winger and has a strong relationship with his main agent, Felix Tainta.

Arsenal have already held conversations, as TEAMtalk previously reported, and the Premier League will hold further talks in the coming weeks to try to sell him the project at the Emirates Stadium.

However, sources do have some optimism, and there is a growing feeling of confidence at Arsenal that Williams will be part of Arteta’s team next season.

Sources believe that Williams is ready to take the next step in his career and wants to join a club who are competing in the Champions League and have plans to win titles and top honours next season.

Arsenal do tick those boxes, and unlike January or the summer before, there is understood to be more interest in the move in the summer of 2025.

The Gunners are fully prepared to pay the full release clause of £49million in his contract at Bilbao and make Williams one of the top earners at the club to ensure they have him in their line-up when the new season rolls in.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are also working on deals for a striker and multiple other positions, which includes a growing interest in Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres.

Nico Williams is ‘unique’

Williams has been part of the senior set-up at Bilbao since 2021 and has established himself as one of the best wingers in LaLiga.

The Spain international has scored nine goals and given seven assists in 38 matches in all competitions so far this season, as Athletic aim to finish in the top four of the LaLiga table.

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of Williams and believes that he is better than his Spain international team-mate Lamine Yamal.

The Fenerbahce boss said in December 2024, as quoted in Football Espana: “Nico is unique, he is wonderful.

“During the European Championship, people were talking a lot about Lamine Yamal, who is obviously another wonderful kid, but I personally prefer Nico.

“He’s a fantastic player. You can’t think that a Turkish club can sign the boy. I hope he ends up at Real Madrid.”

Latest Arsenal news: Shock Antony interest, Hernandez scouting

A shock report has claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing a winger Ruben Amorim offloaded from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are scouting Yeremay Hernandez, but another London club have made contact for the Deportivo La Coruna winger.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a welcome boost in their pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report in Portugal.

