Arsenal are ready to make a big move for one of Europe’s best and most promising young wingers, with a report claiming that Tottenham are also keen on securing his services as the two north London clubs go head-to-head for yet another attacking player.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new striker following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, but manager Mikel Arteta is also looking to sign a new winger. With the north London club aiming to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title this season, they want to have a strong and competitive squad for the second half of the campaign.

With Bukayo Saka on the sidelines until March at least, Arsenal have been looking at signing another winger, and Nico Williams is on their radar.

Although Williams has predominately played on the left wing this season, the 22-year-old Spain international can operate on the right as well.

The youngster has scored three goals and given five assists in 29 matches in all competitions this season, while during the 2023-24 campaign, he found the back of the net eight times and provided 19 assists in 37 appearances.

Fichajes has reported that Arsenal are ready to pay Williams’s release clause of €58million (£49m / $61m) in his contract and bring him to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

Blessed with speed and ability to dribble, Williams is a very dynamic young player who has impressed Arsenal manager Arteta.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has also spoken highly of him in the past, with the former England international comparing Williams to Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the eve of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain, Rooney wrote in The Times: “Williams, for me, is exceptional. He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo when Cristiano was young.

“He’s a big lad, he’ll take the ball and sometimes tries too much but usually makes the right decisions. He is an incredible threat in one-on-one situations and scores goals as well. England need to be really careful with him.”

Arsenal, though, are facing stiff competition for Williams from their north London rivals Tottenham.

Fichajes has noted that, like Arsenal, Spurs too are ready to pay the release clause in the young winger’s contract at Bilbao.

Arsenal and Tottenham battle for Matheus Cunha

Williams is not the only attacking player that Arsenal and Tottenham are fighting over to sign in the January transfer window.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is a player who has attracted interest from Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arsenal and Spurs are also keen on Cunha, with a report last week claiming that the Brazil international would prefer a move to the Emirates.

Cunha is ready to leave Wolves for a club challenging for the Premier League title, and Arsenal would be his preferred destination.

It could be a similar situation with Williams. With Tottenham closer to the Premier League bottom three than the top four, he could prefer Arsenal to Spurs if both the north London clubs trigger his release clause.

Latest Arsenal news: Nypan talks, Zinchenko exit

Arsenal are keen on a deal for Sverre Nypan, but the Gunners are facing competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the most promising youngsters around, and both the Gunners and the Cityzens are keen on a deal.

Compared to Arsenal and Norway international attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard, Nypan and his entourage will sit down with Arsenal chiefs this week to discuss a potential move to the Gunners.

While Arsenal have two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, they are keen on strengthening that area.

A report has claimed that the Gunners are interested in Valencia youngster Yarek Gasiorowski. Real Madrid are also interested in him.

Gasiorowski is a very good centre-back who has established himself in the Valencia first team. Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also interested in him.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be on his way out of Arsenal in the final days of the January transfer window.

LaLiga club Atletico are in talks over a deal for the Ukraine international, who is willing to leave the Gunners.

