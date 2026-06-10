Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is still firmly in the hunt to bring Nico Williams to Emirates Stadium

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal remain firmly in the hunt for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, with sources explaining why hopes remain that a deal can be done and with the Spain international still viewed as one of the club’s standout attacking targets.

Williams has been on Arsenal’s radar since the summer of 2024, and sources have confirmed that interest from the Gunners has ‘never gone away’, despite the forward committing his future to a mammoth new Athletic Bilbao contract last summer.

At the time, Barcelona regarded Williams as a priority signing and pushed hard to secure his signature. However, the Catalan giants failed to complete a deal, and the winger ultimately signed a new long-term contract with his boyhood club.

That agreement, which runs for an extraordinary 10 years, appeared to end speculation surrounding his future.

But after a difficult campaign in the Basque Country, TEAMtalk understands Williams is once again assessing his options ahead of a potentially pivotal summer.

Sources close to the player have consistently relayed to Arsenal and other interested clubs that Williams would be open to testing himself in the Premier League should the right opportunity arise.

The 23-year-old has now been named in Spain’s World Cup squad, and those close to him insist his immediate focus is solely on international duty.

But beyond that, his future could once again come under the spotlight, and the Gunners have been given fresh hope that a blockbuster transfer could be on the table…

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Why Arsenal have hope of Nico Williams transfer

Indeed, Williams sees the tournament as the perfect platform to re-establish himself among Europe’s elite young forwards after a season that did not quite hit the heights many expected following Spain’s European Championship triumph.

However, behind the scenes, interest in his future remains significant.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal continue to monitor the situation closely as they pursue reinforcements on the left side of their attack.

The North London club are actively exploring options in that position, and Williams remains one of the names most admired internally.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is leading Arsenal’s recruitment strategy and sources indicate he believes there are only a handful of wide forwards on the market capable of genuinely improving Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Williams is firmly among that select group.

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has emerged as a major target for Arsenal and remains high on their shortlist, but work continues on several alternatives given the interest in him, and Williams remains very much under consideration.

Arsenal are not alone in tracking developments.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all being kept informed of Williams’ situation as his representatives continue to assess the market ahead of a potential decision on his future.

For now, the winger’s attention is fixed on helping Spain enjoy a successful World Cup campaign.

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