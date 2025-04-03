Nico Williams will join Real Madrid despite interest from Arsenal, according to a sensational claim in the Spanish media, while TEAMtalk analyses why one needs to treat this report with caution.

Williams has been on the books of Bilbao since 2013 and has established himself in the Spanish club’s first team after coming through the youth system. The 22-year-old is widely considered one of the best wingers in the world and is also a regular in the Spain squad. Williams was a key member of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad and helped Bilbao clinch the Copa del Rey in the 2023-24 campaign.

The winger has scored 29 goals and given 28 assists in 160 appearances for Bilbao so far in his career and has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 38 matches for the Basque club this campaign.

Williams’s rise to stardom in Spain has not gone unnoticed in England, with Arsenal among the clubs interested in the 22-year-old.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on March 18 that Arsenal are ‘genuinely interested’ in signing Williams from Bilbao in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the release clause in Williams’s contract at Bilbao is €58million (£48.9m, $63.5m).

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 28 that Chelsea are also keen on Williams and are considering a summer bid.

A French report revealed this week that Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta has already held talks over signing Williams this summer.

While Arsenal fans will be over the moon with the report, the Spanish media is now reporting that Williams is on his way to Madrid.

According to Defensa Central, Williams has already turned down the chance of joining Barcelona because his ‘true dream’ is to play for Madrid.

Spanish journalist François Gallardo, who is best known for his work on Spanish football show, El Chiringuito de Jugones, has sensationally claimed that Williams is on his way to Madrid.

Gallardo said on No Hay Pelotas: “Vinicius (Junior) is going to Saudi Arabia, and Nico Williams will be a Real Madrid player.

“I already said in September of last year that there had already been contacts regarding Vinicius and William’s departure to Madrid.”

Nothing set in stone regarding Nico Williams yet

Without wishing to discredit that information, suggestions that Williams is on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu should be treated with caution.

While Defensa Central is a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Gallardo’s history and reputation suggest that not all of his inside information turns out to be correct.

In November 2024, Gallardo claimed that Erling Haaland will leave Manchester City for Barcelona in the summer of 2025.

The Norway international striker subsequently signed a new 10-year deal with Man City in January 2025.

Gallardo said on El Chiringuito that Dani Carvajal will win the Ballon d’Or in 2024. It was Man City midfielder Rodri who was crowned the winner.

The Spanish journalist could well be right on this occasion about Williams, but one needs to wait for more reputable publications to share their information on the winger and Madrid to make a better judgement of the situation.

