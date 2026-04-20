Nico Williams remains firmly on the radar of Arsenal, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the club are closely monitoring his return from injury ahead of a potential summer move, as they prepare for a potential high-profile exit.

The Athletic Bilbao winger has endured a difficult campaign and only recently returned from a groin problem which sidelined him for months.

His fitness issues have limited him to fewer than 20 starts so far this season. Despite that, the 23-year-old has contributed four goals and two assists as he works his way back to full sharpness.

Williams’ immediate focus is on building fitness ahead of the upcoming World Cup, where he is expected to play a key role for Spain, but speculation surrounding his club future continues to gather pace.

Long-term admirers, Barcelona, remain interested, although sources indicate their current recruitment priorities lie elsewhere, including strengthening in central defence and adding a new striker.

That has allowed Arsenal to maintain a strong position in the race. The Gunners have tracked Williams for a number of years and are keen to recruit a new left-sided forward as part of their summer plans.

We understand sporting director Andrea Berta is a huge admirer of Williams, and has already been heavily involved in attacking recruitment plans, including work on a potential move for Julian Alvarez, too.

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Arsenal target LaLiga superstar as potential exit looms

Sources confirm Williams is highly regarded by multiple figures within the Arsenal hierarchy, as well as Berta.

While Williams only signed a long-term deal with Athletic Bilbao last summer, which runs until 2035 – one of the longest in world football – his situation remains one to watch. His contract includes a release clause, meaning a deal could be possible if a suitor is willing to meet the required terms.

That clause is now understood to be worth €90m (£78m, $106m).

As Arsenal weigh up their attacking options, Williams remains a key name under consideration as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.

Williams made his debut for Athletic back in 2021 and has made 195 appearances to date for the club, notching an impressive 35 goals and 36 assists in the process.

When fully fit, Williams is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in Europe on his day and has the potential to be a statement addition for Arsenal.

As my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, recently reported, there is uncertainty surrounding the future of Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates.

Arsenal value him in the region of £50million or more, but sources close to the situation indicate the club will listen to serious offers rather than block a potential exit.

Williams could therefore be brought in as a replacement for Martinelli, though more sides are likely to join Arsenal in the race for his signature.

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