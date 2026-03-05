Arsenal frontrunners for ‘world-class’ £87m forward signing – it’s not Yan Diomande

Arsenal are the best-placed English club to bring Nico Williams to the Premier League, with a report detailing how he can leave Athletic Club despite his huge contract.

Williams came extremely close to joining Barcelona last summer, having held several rounds of talks with their sporting director, Deco. Lamine Yamal was especially keen to link up with his Spain team-mate at club level.

However, Williams left Barca stunned when he performed a late U-turn and signed an incredible new 10-year deal to remain at Athletic.

It has been a stop-start season for the winger since then, as he has been limited to four goals and six assists in 26 matches for Athletic due to injury problems.

However, Williams remains one of Europe’s most exciting attackers, and he is still expected to leave his boyhood side for a truly elite club at some stage in the future, despite his mega contract.

Football Insider claim Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ to sign him in a statement transfer this summer.

Williams’ deal includes an £87million (€100m / $116m) release clause, which means Arsenal know exactly how much to offer to strike an agreement.

The report states that Arsenal remain big admirers of the Spain ace after previously making contact for him last summer.

We revealed on February 16 that Arsenal could battle Barca to sign Williams later this year. We understand intermediaries have told Arsenal that Williams is ready to consider a transfer again this summer.

Barca were left hurt by the 23-year-old’s decision to renew with Athletic, though they have since warmed to the prospect of re-entering talks for him.

Real Madrid may also enter the picture, having tracked him for several years.

Arsenal target labelled ‘world-class’

Williams would be a sensational signing for Arsenal. He was outstanding at Euro 2024, scoring in the final against England, and has been called ‘world-class’ by Athletic’s managing director Mikel Gonzalez.

Williams is not the only £87m-rated winger on Arsenal’s radar, as they are also tracking Yan Diomande. The RB Leipzig sensation is a key target for Liverpool and Manchester United, with Fabrizio Romano having provided an update earlier this week.

Plus, our sources state that Arsenal are considering a £75m (€86m / $100m) bid for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon. But Newcastle will put up a strong fight to keep Gordon, especially after losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool last year.

The Gunners are seeking an elite replacement for Gabriel Martinelli who can provide more goals.

