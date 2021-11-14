Mikel Arteta’s pursuit of Dejan Kulusevski could see an Arsenal attacker leave next year, according to reports.

Kulusevski is a highly-rated Sweden international currently playing for Juventus. He mainly operates as a right winger but can play pretty much anywhere along the forward line.

Recent reports suggested Juve were willing to sell to fund a move for Dusan Vlahovic. Arsenal are in pole position to land Kulusevski, with a €30m bid enough to complete a deal.

But such a transfer would have wider implications on Arteta’s squad. It would see English starlet Bukayo Saka given more competition on the right flank.

Arsenal’s record signing, Nicolas Pepe, may also fall down the pecking order. He cost £72m in 2019 but has never been a consistent performer for the Gunners. The Ivorian is yet to open his account in the Premier League this campaign.

Online source football.london now provide an update on Pepe’s future. They state that Arsenal may sell him if Kulusevski comes in during 2022.

Although Kulusevski has struggled in front of goal recently, he is only 21, so there is plenty of time for him to reach the top level. Pepe, in contrast, has never been able to replicate the form he demonstrated with Lille in Ligue 1.

A departure fee of around £25m is on the cards. This would represent a huge loss for Arsenal but any suitors are yet to be found – it seems clubs are wary after the player’s disappointing couple of seasons.

Pepe made the starting eleven in four out of Arsenal’s five opening league games. But he was benched for the derby against Tottenham and is now firmly out of favour.

The report also mentions Club Brugge’s Noa Lang as a potential target for Arsenal. He is another versatile forward, on three goals and six assists in the Belgian league this term.

Leeds ‘make contact’ with Arsenal over striker

Meanwhile, Leeds United chief Victor Orta has reportedly made contact with Arsenal over striker Eddie Nketiah.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb state that Leeds are the frontrunners to land the 22-year-old.

He is weighing up his options after making just one league squad this campaign. Leeds would welcome Nketiah back after he managed five goals in 19 games during a loan spell at Elland Road.

The Englishman is behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order.

