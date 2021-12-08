An Arsenal star is considering leaving the Emirates as he has become ‘frustrated’ with manager Mikel Arteta, according to reports.

The Gunners went on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions between mid September and early November, helping to push them up the Premier League table. However, they have since suffered three league defeats in their last four outings.

The most recent was a 2-1 loss at the hands of Rafa Benitez’s Everton at Goodison Park. Martin Odegaard put Arsenal in front shortly before half time, sweeping a Kieran Tierney cross into the net.

But Richarlison, who saw two goals ruled out earlier in the game, nodded Everton level with 10 minutes to play.

Demarai Gray then stepped up with a great right-footed strike as the Toffees gave Benitez a vital win. Arteta, meanwhile, saw Arsenal’s woes away from home continue.

The manager’s actions in that game suggest a major overhaul is on the way. Prior to Everton’s two goals, he had to take Gabriel Martinelli off due to injury. Instead of bringing on Nicolas Pepe, or even skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arteta turned to 22-year-old Eddie Nketiah.

That substitution saw the Englishman play in an unfamiliar left wing role, hinting that Pepe and Aubameyang could be allowed to leave this summer.

football.london now provide an update on the future of one of those stars. They report that £72m man Pepe is frustrated with Arteta for keeping him on the bench so often.

Arsenal star ‘assessing transfer options’

The Ivorian has only managed five minutes in the league since the end of October. As such, he is ‘assessing his options’ as the January transfer window nears.

Pepe is willing to leave on loan this winter so he can boost his confidence with regular game time. English sides Everton and Newcastle are keeping tabs on him, as are Italian outfit Milan.

However, his large salary may put any potential suitors off – the winger is on around £140,000 per week.

Pepe and Aubameyang could be followed through the exit door by Alexandre Lacazette. The striker, 30, is open to a transfer as his contract in north London winds down.

Arsenal boss quizzed on Pepe snub

Following the defeat to Everton, Arteta was quizzed about his decision to snub Pepe. He said in his post-match interview: “Because I decided to play Eddie today, to bring him on.

“He created three chances and hit the post in the space of 25 minutes I think.”

In a later press conference, the Spaniard added: “He [Nketiah] does everything in training what you saw him do in 25 minutes here. Every single day. That’s why I picked him.”

Arsenal’s next game is a home clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon. After that, they host West Ham on Wednesday December 15.

