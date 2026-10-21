Arsenal learn Club Brugge’s decision on January sale of Nicolo Tresoldi amid Belgian record fee demand – Exclusive

Club Brugge have no intention of selling Nicolo Tresoldi in January, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that virtually every major club in Europe has watched the German Under-21 international this season – as the Belgian side prepare to demand a club-record fee for his eventual departure.

TEAMtalk understands that Tresoldi will command a fee exceeding the €40million (£33.5m, $45m) Arsenal paid Brugge for Greek winger Christos Tzolis this summer, which currently stands as the Belgian transfer record.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most closely monitored young forwards in European football, with a host of Premier League sides tracking his progress ahead of a potential future transfer.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were among the clubs linked with Tresoldi over the summer, while TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Everton and Leeds United have also taken note of some of his recent performances.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be monitoring the striker, whose impressive form has continued following his breakthrough campaign in Belgium.

Indeed, reports earlier on Tuesday claimed the Gunners had identified Tresoldi as their dream replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, whom Mikel Arteta was now prepared to sell for a knockdown fee to help finance the move for the German.

However, despite growing speculation over a possible January move, Brugge are adamant that Tresoldi will remain at the club beyond the winter window.

A source at the Belgian side told TEAMtalk: “There is no appetite to let Nicolo leave in January.

“We know every major club in Europe is watching him, and that sets any market going forward, but not for January – the intention is to keep him for sure.”

The stance will come as a blow to any interested clubs hoping to accelerate their pursuit of the highly rated forward, with Brugge determined to retain his services for the remainder of the season, but ultimately teeing up what is expected to be a major summer battle for his services…

Big summer coming for Nicolo Tresoldi as Prem clubs sharpen focus

Tresoldi established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking prospects last season after scoring 19 goals in the Jupiler Pro League following his move from Hannover.

His performances quickly attracted attention from clubs across the continent, with his finishing and continued development making him a player to watch in the transfer market.

Tresoldi has maintained that momentum this season, scoring eight goals in his first 10 appearances and ensuring that the queue of interested clubs continues to grow. A hat-trick in their recent Champions League win over Inter Milan also proved the player can cut it at the very top level.

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Italian-born Tresoldi has also recently confirmed his international future with Germany, representing the country’s Under-21 side as he continues his progression towards senior international football.

Crucially, the forward is understood to be comfortable with the prospect of remaining at Brugge, meaning there is no immediate pressure on the club to sanction a departure, and even then it will require an historic fee.

Ultimately, Tresoldi is expected to have his pick of clubs come the summer window, and it may ultimately come down to whether he wants to join an ultra-strong team and be part of a talented squad, or join one further down, perhaps a little further down the food chain, who can offer him regular first-team football and a chance to take his career to the next level.