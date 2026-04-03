Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, who has been in sensational form this season.

The 21-year-old has notched a fantastic 17 goals and five assists in 48 appearances across all competitions this season, putting many top sides on alert.

Tresoldi has also made his presence known in the Champions League, notching goals against Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Monaco.

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal and Tottenham have both launched enquiries for Tresoldi, viewing him as a potential signing for the summer.

The player himself is said to be keen on joining a ‘top club’, suggesting that he is open to taking on a new challenge away from Belgium.

However, they are not alone in their interest, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen also said to be tracking the former Hannover star.

It’s suggested that a bid of €30million (£26.2m / $34.6m) would be enough to sign Tresoldi, which would be a significant bargain for a player of his quality and potential.

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North London battle ignites for prolific striker

Arsenal are thought to be open to signing a new striker this summer who can compete with Viktor Gyokeres for a starting spot.

The future of Gabriel Jesus, who finds himself on the sidelines under Mikel Arteta, has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks.

If the Brazilian leaves a replacement is likely to be brought in, and Tresoldi represents an intriguing option.

But should Tottenham avoid relegation, under new manager Roberto de Zerbi, then they can’t be ruled out of the race for the Germany under-21s international.

As previously revealed, Randal Kolo Muani is highly unlikely to stay with Spurs after this season and that will leave a void that De Zerbi will need to fill.

Dominic Solanke has suffered with injuries again this season and Richarlison’s form has been inconsistent, so the addition of a new forward seems highly likely for Spurs.

But of course, their hopes of attracting players of Tresoldi’s profile depend on them staying in the Premier League.

They sit just one point above the drop zone, and an away clash against Sunderland will be De Zerbi’s first big test in the dugout.

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Meanwhile, Arsenal could sell two big-name stars this summer, with the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Jesus both in doubt.

And interestingly, Paris Saint-Germain are gearing up to launch a move for Martinelli, with reports suggesting they have made contact over a potential transfer.

In other news, Manchester United continue to be linked with a move or Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The 19-year-old is very highly rated at the Emirates but hasn’t featured regularly for the Gunners this season, and a number of clubs are showing interest in him.

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