Arsenal legend knows exactly who to blame if Gunners don’t secure top-four spot

Arsenal have been told that they will regret letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave if they don’t secure Champions League football this season.

That’s according to Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn, who feels Mikel Arteta has been left short of attacking options following the Gabon forward’s free transfer January switch to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Aubameyang ended his Emirates nightmare, having been stripped of the captaincy after a fallout with Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal currently sit outside the top-four spots, but the race for Champions League football is a tight one.

However, Winterburn believes Aubameyang’s absence could seriously damage their qualification hopes.

“Everyone is scratching their heads over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure from Arsenal,” he told Paddy Power.

“We’ve heard parts of the story from two or three different sources, but we don’t have the full picture from both sides.

“Could both Aubameyang and Arsenal have dealt with it better? Yes, probably.

“It feels as if Aubameyang was the captain and then something went awry. Him losing the captaincy wasn’t based on a one-off issue – there were several. Mikel Arteta decided that “enough is enough, you’re the captain of this club and I am trying to lead a young team, and it’s not acceptable.

“The problem with his departure is that its left Arsenal short. If they finish fourth, then people will accept him leaving. If they don’t, then Arteta and Aubameyang should have put their differences aside until the season ends.

“It’s been such a strong stance from Arteta and the club, that they felt the best move was for Aubameyang to leave. Perhaps the Amazon documentary will reveal more.”

Arsenal have no choice but to move on

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah will now need to step up to fill the void and Winterburn added: “Arsenal have left themselves short in the striking department. It’s a huge risk to have sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang without replacing him.

“But equally, Arsenal have been leaving him out the last few weeks. They aren’t in a different position now to five weeks ago. They need to get on with it and see where the club finishes.

“People can discuss and debate whether it was right or wrong, but they need to move on.

“The discussion on letting Pierre walk will resurface if the team fails to score, or if they finish outside the top four.

“When Arsenal next play, there will be plenty of questions directed at Mikel Arteta about the situation.”

