Arsenal star has ‘no intention’ of playing under Mikel Arteta, with summer departure all but confirmed

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino reportedly has ‘no intention’ of playing for the Gunners again while Mikel Arteta remains manager of the club.

The talented 20-year-old midfielder has spent successive seasons out on loan in the Championship but has fallen out of favour with current club Swansea City.

Patino has made 32 Championship appearances in total for the Swans this term, scoring three goals and making four assists in the process. However, he has been left on the bench in four of their last six league games.

This hasn’t stopped several Italian teams chasing the Arsenal loanee’s signature. According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus and Roma are interested in him.

A move to the Serie A reportedly ‘fascinates’ the centre-mid and everything points towards the Gunners selling him in the upcoming window.

Patino’s Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season and therefore if he doesn’t sign an extension, he will be available on a free transfer.

Patino to lead Arsenal exodus?

Calcio Mercato claims that Patino has made it clear he has ‘no intention of playing under Mikel Arteta’ and will move on from the Emirates this summer.

It isn’t made clear whether that is because he doesn’t feel he’ll get minutes under the Spaniard or if there is a more personal reason behind his decision.

As mentioned, Patino is of serious interest to Juventus and Roma. The report states that the two clubs are also fighting for Michele Fratini, a highly-rated Italian scout.

Fratini is allegedly the person who ‘discovered’ Patino and put Italian sides on red alert, and Patino could follow him to whichever team he joins up with.

Fulham have also been linked with the youngster, but it appears that they will miss out on his signature as his preference is a move to Italy.

Patino will be the first of several Arsenal departures in the summer as Arteta plans to reshuffle his squad ahead of next term.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah have both been told that they are free to find new clubs.

Jorginho is also set to depart the Emirates on a free transfer, while fellow midfielder Thomas Partey has also been heavily linked with a departure. Aaron Ramsdale is also keen to leave as he eyes consistent playing time elsewhere.

With that in mind, Arsenal’s squad could look very different next season.

