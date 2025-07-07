Micah Richards does not think that Arsenal raiding Chelsea for one of their attacking players makes sense, with the former Manchester City star also giving his verdict on the signing of Martin Zubimendi by Mikel Arteta’s side.

After failing to last the distance in the Premier League title race and losing timidly to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2024/25 campaign, Arsenal have been very active in the summer transfer window, as manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta show determination to get things right for the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from London rivals Chelsea, while midfielder Zubimendi has moved from Real Sociedad.

The Gunners are also working hard to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, and it is only a matter of time before Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard becomes an Arsenal player.

Arsenal are aiming to strengthen their wide areas, too, with trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is a ‘dream target’ for Arteta.

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is also on Arsenal’s target, with Sky Sports describing the former Tottenham Hotspur prospect as ‘a top target’ for the north London club.

Romano and fellow journalist Ben Jacobs reported over the weekend that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Madueke, with Sky Sports claiming that Chelsea ‘are expecting a bid for the winger from the north London club’.

Former Man City star Richards does not think that Madueke should join Arsenal, noting that the 23-year-old England international winger will struggle to get into the starting line-up ahead of Bukayo Saka.

Not only is Saka one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet when he is fit and available, but during his absence because of injury last season, Ethan Nwaneri burst onto the scene and was hugely impressive.

Signing Madueke would not be a cheap deal either, with The Independent reported on June 23 that Chelsea want £50million for the winger.

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast: “Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently.

“I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one.

“I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury.”

Micah Richards gives verdict on Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres

While Richards does not think that Madueke to Arsenal would work for the winger or the Gunners, he believes that Zubimendi would make Arteta’s side stronger.

Zubimendi completed his move from Sociedad to Arsenal on Sunday, with the Gunners deciding to splash £60million on the midfielder instead of triggering his £51m release clause so that they could make the payments in installments.

The pundit is also of the opinion that Gyokeres would be a good signing for Arsenal, adding that the Gunners need to bring the striker in before they try to get Madueke.

Richards said: “I like Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euros final, when Rodri came off.

“Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield.

“Gyokeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first.”

