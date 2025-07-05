Arsenal are in talks with Noni Madueke over a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano, as a pundit urges Chelsea not to sell the winger to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Madueke, a former Tottenham Hotspur prospect, has been on the books of Chelsea since January 2023 when he joined from PSV Eindhoven for £30.7million. The 23-year-old England international winger has since gone on to make 91 appearances for the London club, scoring 20 goals and giving nine assists in the process.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca played Madueke predominantly as a right-winger last season, with the Englishman scoring 11 goals and giving five assists in 45 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal are looking for a new winger, and while manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have Real Madrid star Rodrygo and Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze on their radar, the north London outfit hold an interest in Madueke, too.

The Independent reported on June 23 that Arsenal have been speaking to Chelsea about a potential move for Madueke in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed that Chelsea want £50million for the winger, adding that Arsenal are not prepared to pay that.

However, it seems that Arsenal have not given up on the prospect of bringing Madueke to the Emirates Stadium.

According to reliable journalist Romano, Arsenal are in talks with the winger over personal terms, adding that the player himself is ready to make the switch to the Gunners.

Romano wrote on X at 1:44pm on July 5: “Understand Arsenal have now started advancing on personal terms discussions with Noni Madueke.

“Madueke hasn’t asked to leave Chelsea at this stage, focused on Club World Cup; meanwhile he’s understood to be open to Arsenal move.

“Nothing agreed/close between clubs yet.”

Chelsea told not to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal

Chelsea manager Maresca rates Madueke highly and raved about him after the Blues’ win against Palmeiras in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

However, Maresca has made it clear that if the 23-year-old is not happy, then he is free to leave this summer.

The Mirror quotes Maresca as saying: “Noni has been very important for us during this season. Today, again, he has been important.

“But my message to the players and to the club is that I want just players that are happy to be with us. The ones that are not happy, they are free to go.

“It’s not for Noni, it’s for all the players we have. But again, Noni has been very good during the season and very good tonight.”

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair, though, has warned the Blues against selling Madueke to Arsenal.

Sinclair told Metro: “I think that would be going against the grain of what Chelsea are trying to achieve.

“They have been recruiting a young squad and letting them develop for four or five years and Madueke should be a big part of those plans, given how he has grown.

“He’s got that recognition from England now as well, and that’s brought his confidence on even more.

“Pedro Neto is obviously also on that right side, but given the competitions Chelsea are in next season, you need all these players if you are going to compete and bridge that gap at the top of the table.

“I would be surprised if they let him go. I know Arsenal like to come in for the odd Chelsea player every now and again, but for me, that would just be crazy to let Madueke go, especially to a rival.”

