Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has explained why Mikel Arteta’s decision to sign Raheem Sterling and his subsequent use of the winger proves he is not a world-class manager.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the Gunners boss decided to move for the Chelsea attacker, who had been shunned by new Stamford Bridge chief Enzo Maresca pretty much as soon as he walked through the door as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement.

However, Sterling’s arrival on loan was seen as a low-risk addition, given the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were already on board to fill the wide roles.

Arsenal have been hit hard by injuries to their attacking ranks, though, this season, with Martinelli only just returning and Saka still on the sidelines – not to mention the absence of the club’s two main striking options in Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

That has led to the emergence of teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri, who has jumped ahead of Sterling in the pecking order. The former England winger was also left on the bench at Manchester United last weekend when the Gunners were pushing for a winner at Old Trafford, with full-back Kieran Tierney brought on a makeshift winger instead.

However, Sterling turned in a Man of the Match display against PSV in midweek, netting two assists. But Gallas feels that his performance against the Dutch side has come too little, too late when it comes to earning a permanent switch across the capital – while also criticising Arteta in the process.

“Arteta brings in players, and puts them on the bench, you never give the guys the chance,” the former Arsenal captain told Prime Casino.

“Why did you bring the players? Why did you bring Sterling? Everybody knew that he didn’t have the quality he had at Liverpool and Manchester City, but when you brought him at the start of the season, you never gave him a chance.

“Especially when you should have been rotating, you never gave him minutes on the wing. Instead, you kept him on the bench, always used the same players, and now they’re tired and Sterling’s confidence has completely evaporated.

“That’s why I say he’s a good coach, but not top class, not world-class.”

Sterling still feels he can play big role for Arsenal

Regardless of his long-term future, Sterling remains confident he can play a major role in Arsenal’s pursuit of European glory as they prepare for a blockbuster tie with Champions League holders Real Madrid in the last eight next month.

“I am still faithful that I have still got a big part to play,” he said.

“You can only control what you can control. I have not had as many minutes as I would have liked but I have had the opportunities.

“It is down to myself to keep knocking at the door. I believe within myself that I have a lot to play here, whether it is 10 minutes, 45 or a start.

“I just need to be ready and try and help the team as much as possible.

“Yes we are a few points behind [in the Premier League] but there are all different circumstances [for that].

“I think the boys have done really well and in the last bit of the season [are ready] to give it a right push.”

The Gunners are back in league action this weekend when they face Sterling’s parent club Chelsea at home on Sunday.

