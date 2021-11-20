Arsenal star baffled at Liverpool claim as Klopp told he is in for major shock

Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares has insisted that his side feel “confident” of claiming a first Premier League win at Anfield against Liverpool since 2012.

Both teams clash on Saturday evening in their first match following the November international break. The Gunners put club duties to one side on a good note, with a 1-0 win over Watford.

Not only was that the club’s third league win in a row, but they are now unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten run since the start of the season come to an end last time out. West Ham inflicted their first defeat of the campaign in any competition.

Despite the contrast in recent results, though, Arsenal travel to Anfield with a torrid Premier League record there. They have not won away at the Reds in the top flight since 2012.

What’s more, Liverpool have won all of the last five such matches, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.

However, Arsenal summer signing Tavares cannot understand why there is an underestimation from some quarters about Arsenal at Anfield.

“We are confident about going to Anfield and winning the game with a clean sheet or not,” the 21-year-old told Sky Sports.

“We want to win the game and more importantly than a clean sheet, get the three points.

“Arsenal is a big club with big players. It is normal for us to win games. For us, we want to be in the top one.

“I don’t know why people are so surprised. People need to understand we are Arsenal and we need to win games to reach our objectives.”

Liverpool could start without Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson. Arsenal, meanwhile, could welcome back Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal star hailed for leadership

Indeed, Tavares could drop to the bench at Anfield, having filled in for injured Scotland international Tierney in recent weeks.

However, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will keep his place and Tavares has hailed the England international’s leadership.

“He’s been the most important guy in the defensive unit because he’s helped us so much,” the Portuguese said.

“He’s always talking, helping me stay in the position I need to be in, he’s very strong and when we can’t save something, he’s there always. We are so proud of him.

“The whole team likes to defend. We are being aggressive with every ball and we don’t like conceding goals. That’s the key to defending well.”

Since losing three in a row and conceding nine in the process to start the season, Arsenal have conceded only four Premier League goals.