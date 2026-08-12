The futures of multiple Arsenal players have been addressed

An insider has decimated Arsenal exit talk for Myles Lewis-Skelly, but has given updates on two of his Gunners’ team-mates for this summer.

There’s speculation on a number of Gunners exits this summer, as Mikel Arteta attempts to grow his squad to become back-to-back Premier League champions. With some big names on the radar, some exits might have to occur.

Lewis-Skelly was reportedly offered to Chelsea and Manchester United of late, while there’s speculation on the futures of Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli.

Caught Offside‘s Mark Brus has given information on each of those potential Arsenal exits.

Nwaneri’s situation is said to be unclear – he’s not untouchable and is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig, Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus.

However, it’s felt he’s likely to stay at Arsenal after impressing with both attitude and performances during pre-season. Unless he asks to leave or a club come in with a huge offer, the Gunners have no issue with Nwaneri staying.

For Martinelli, the feeling is that he’s going to be available. However, he’s not pushing to leave, and Galatasaray links have been played down, so it’s felt a Champions League club may have to come in to convince him to depart.

READ MORE: Myles Lewis-Skelly reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Arsenal for £45m

Lewis-Skelly going nowhere

Brus has also revealed that reports of Lewis-Skelly being offered out were false.

He wrote: ‘I’ve double and triple checked this with my sources today, and, as I suspect has already been reported elsewhere, there is no desire for Arsenal to sell Lewis-Skelly, nor does the player himself wish to leave.

‘It’s been suggested that Chelsea and Man Utd have ‘rejected’ the 19-year-old, but that’s not accurate – you can’t reject a player who isn’t for sale and who isn’t looking for a move.’

Brus’ information matches that reported by The Athletic‘s report, which read: ‘Lewis-Skelly, who has been at Arsenal since the age of eight, is unequivocal: he wants to stay.

‘He is neither seeking nor even exploring a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

‘Arsenal maintain they have not actively offered Lewis-Skelly out for transfer.

‘After his impressive end to last season, he is not someone the club set out to sell in this window.’