Arsenal have submitted a proposal for Corinthians star Matheuzinho, with a report revealing whether the move has been successful.

Matheuzinho is a 25-year-old right-back who previously represented Brazil at U20 level. He made 152 appearances during three and a half years at Flamengo, before joining Corinthians for €4million in February 2024.

The full-back has played 122 times for Corinthians so far, chipping in with five goals and eight assists.

Matheuzinho has never played in Europe before, but that could change this summer. According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, ‘two offers’ have arrived for Matheuzinho, one of which is from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘interested’ in landing Matheuzinho and have been keeping tabs on his displays since last season.

However, Arsenal’s opening gambit has been ‘rejected’ as it does not meet Corinthians’ demands. The exact value of Arsenal’s proposed bid has yet to be revealed.

Corinthians look set to hold out for a huge sum before selling Matheuzinho. They are protected by his contract, which includes an astonishing €100m (£87m / $117m) release clause for European sides.

It drops to €50m (£43.5m) for Brazilian clubs, due to them having far less spending power.

But Arsenal will have no intention of getting anywhere near either of those clauses.

Matheuzinho could be among three players to join the Gunners this summer. On Friday, Fabrizio Romano said: “One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on midfielders in the summer. We know some of the names they already considered in January after the injury to Mikel Merino.

“So Arsenal are looking at some options, but I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window at Arsenal that’s a bit underrated at the moment in the media could be also to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“So Arsenal are considering the possibility to do something not just in midfield, but at right-back, and also on the winger position.

“Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Four right-backs on Arsenal radar

We revealed on February 22 that Ben White’s future in north London is ‘far from certain’ amid his struggle for minutes.

Sources confirmed to us in January that both Manchester City and Everton are interested in the 28-year-old.

Sporting CP star Ivan Fresneda is an alternative to Matheuzinho at right-back. We understand Arsenal are expressing serious interest in the Spaniard, who is among the fastest defenders in the Champions League.

Man City and Newcastle United are expected to provide Arsenal with competition for Fresneda.

Coincidentally, Arsenal are also keen on Newcastle’s Tino Livramento as they prepare for life after White, with Brentford set-piece master Michael Kayode another option being considered.

Arsenal: Frontrunners for £75m deal named; Liverpool battle ON

Meanwhile, a report claims Arsenal are in pole position to sign an electric winger worth £75m.

The Premier League leaders are tracking an elite Serie A star, but Liverpool are reportedly trying to snare him first.

Plus, Arsenal are ‘most likely’ to bid for a PSG playmaker who could replace Kai Havertz, it has been revealed.