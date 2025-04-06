Arsenal are reportedly interested in Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss and are preparing to launch a summer bid to take advantage of the Foxes’ looming relegation.

Leicester have failed to adapt to life in the Premier League and have picked up just 17 points from 30 games so far and sit second-bottom of the table, 15 points adrift from safety.

Southampton’s relegation was officially confirmed on Sunday. Leicester look set to follow suit and could lose some key players as a result.

According to Fichajes, El Khannouss has ‘caught the attention of multiple Premier League clubs’, so he won’t be short of offers this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly ‘prepared to offer around €35m (£30m, $38m)’ for El Khannouss and have ‘set their sights on El Khannous as a potential addition to their midfield.’

The 20-year-old is versatile and can play in a number 10 or eight role, and has also played on the left-wing on occassion. Despite Leicester’s poor season he has been one of their better performers, with three goals and four assists this term.

The report adds that El Khannouss ‘would be willing to move on’ if Leicester go down and Arsenal have shown ‘concrete interest.’

READ MORE: Arsenal green light outstanding triple raid – with fourth eyed in unprecedented £224m splurge

Leicester to demand up to £40m for El Khannouss – sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported in March that El Khannouss is generating interest from clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

However, the Foxes are keen to keep hold of the talented youngster, even if they drop to the Championship, so it won’t be easy for suitors to get him.

El Khannouss only joined Leicester from Genk last summer, for a sizeable fee of around £21m. He is under contract until 2028 and his deal does not include a relegation clause, per our sources.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Leicester youngster, but TEAMtalk understands that while they have looked at him previously, he’s not currently on their radar.

He does have Premier League suitors, but we have had no indication that Arsenal are one of those interested as yet.

Leicester will not accept a cut-price fee for El Khannouss and sources state that it could take as much as £40m to lure him from the King Power.

£30m would be a good opening offer from Arsenal if Fichajes’ report is correct, but our understanding is that the Gunners’ top midfield target is Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi and that hasn’t changed.

DON’T MISS: The SEVEN Arsenal players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Latest Arsenal news: Double Gyokeres update, Harry Kane intervenes

🔴 Viktor Gyokeres agent to visit Arsenal THIS WEEK as Andrea Berta steps up striker chase

🔴 Arsenal have ‘huge surplus’ to land Viktor Gyokeres as quiet January aids mega move

🔴 Harry Kane ‘campaigning’ to stop Arsenal from landing team-mate despite talks with Gunners

Arsenal quiz: Most expensive signing per year, 2014-2024