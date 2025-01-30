Arsenal have been told how much they need to pay for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, with a new report revealing astonishing details of the Gunners’ first offer as Unai Emery makes his stance on the striker clear.

With Arsenal in desperate need of a new striker in the January transfer window following Gabriel Jesus’s injury, the north London club have identified Watkins as the player to lead their Premier League title challenge. The Gunners are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and they believe that a striker in the mould of Watkins would enhance their chances of becoming the champions of England this season.

There were reports on Wednesday that Arsenal have had their first bid for Watkins turned down. The offer was claimed to be worth £60million.

Reports also claimed that Watkins himself is open to a move to Emirates Stadium. The striker is a boyhood Arsenal fan, and the chance to win the Premier League title with them appeals to him.

However, according to a new report in The Telegraph, the Gunners’ opening bid was closer to £45m. The Villans rejected it, with the club not keen on selling one of their prized assets in the middle of the season.

Villa are in a good position to finish in the Premier League top four and have also progressed to the Round of 16 stage in the Champions League.

The Telegraph has claimed that Villa are adamant that they do not want to sell Watkins now, especially as they are about to cash in on striker Jhon Duran.

The report, though, has noted that Villa value Watkins at more than £80m, with Arsenal considering making a second and improved bid for the England international striker.

Unai Emery’s message to Arsenal about Ollie Watkins

Watkins’s importance to the current Villa team was further underlined on Wednesday evening when he played a big role in the win against Celtic in the Champions League.

Villa beat Scottish Premiership giants Celtic 4-2 at Villa Park to book their place in the last-16 stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

Watkins scored on the hour mark and gave two assists. The striker also won and missed a penalty in the second half.

After the match, Villa manager Emery made it clear that he does not want to sell Watkins.

Emery said: “It is good news to have offers from other clubs. We want to keep our sporting objective through the players we have in the squad.

“Every player can be in the market if it is good for the player and the club. To get this deal we are going to be demanding. Watkins is our striker.”

Latest Arsenal news: Tel talks, Zubimendi competition

While Arsenal are keen on Watkins, they are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Arsenal are keen on Mathys Tel, with the forward having told Bayern Munich that he is ready to leave in the January transfer window.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in the 19-year-old striker, as the Gunners are in talks over a potential deal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are facing stiff competition from Real Madrid for Martin Zubimendi. There have been reports that the Gunners have already agreed a deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder in the summer of 2025.

However, defending Spanish and European champions Madrid are ready to bid for the midfielder at the end of the season.

Sociedad, though, have made it clear that they will not sell Zubimendi for anything less than his €70million (£58.6m / $72.9m) release clause.

Dusan Vlahovic is another striker that Arsenal are looking at. If the Gunners are unable to sign Watkins, then they could try to sign the Juventus star.

