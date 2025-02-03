Arsenal have decided not to pursue a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins on transfer deadline day, with Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill revealing the Gunners’ stance on bringing potential new signings on Monday night while a separate report has claimed that the north London club are planning to go big on a Spain international in the summer of 2025.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported earlier on deadline day that Arsenal are considering making a second and improved offer for Watkins. The Gunners had a bid of £40million for the England international striker turned down last week, with Premier League rivals Villa adamant that they will not sell their prized asset in the middle of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Watkins is “gutted” that Villa turned down advances from Arsenal and is apprehensive that the Gunners may not come back for him in the summer of 2025.

Watkins is a boyhood Arsenal fan and has been in good form for Villa. The striker has scored 11 goals and given nine assists in 33 matches in all competitions this season.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Watkins scored 27 goals and provided 13 assists in 53 appearances for Villa.

Sky Sports News are now reporting that Arsenal have decided not to make any more signings on transfer deadline day.

Well-known and well-connected reporter Gary Cotterill has revealed live from Emirates Stadium that Arsenal will not sign or offload any players between now and when the transfer window closes.

Cotterill told Sky Sports News at 7:43pm: “I’m told and it is my understanding that there will be no ins and no outs today at Arsenal and indeed in the whole of January. No business, we understand, at Arsenal.”

Arsenal plan summer bid for Nico Williams

Arsenal may not be making any more additions to their squad for the rest of the season, but the north London club are planning a big move in the summer of 2025.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Williams is one of the best young players in the world and won the Euro 2024 finals with Spain.

Arsenal are reportedly so determined to secure the services of the 22-year-old that they are willing to pay above his release clause of €58million (£48.2m, $59.6m) to get a deal done.

The report has claimed that Williams himself is ready to move to Arsenal in the summer of 2025.

Latest Arsenal news: Mathys Tel blow, Nico Paz competition

Watkins is not the only striker that Arsenal tried to sign in the winter transfer window.

The Gunners were keen on Mathys Tel as well, with Bayern Munich willing to offload the French youngster.

However, it is Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals Tottenham who have won the race for Tel, who is now set to join Ange Postecoglou’s side on loan until the end of the season.

While Jorginho is not leaving Arsenal on transfer deadline day, it looks very likely that the midfielder will not be at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Brazilian side Flamengo made contact with Arsenal over a deal for Jorginho in the middle of the season.

With Mikel Arteta’s side adamant that they will not sell Jorginho now, Flamengo are working on a deal to secure his services in the summer of 2025.

Arsenal have an eye on Nico Paz for the long term and have been scouting the Argentina international attacking midfielder this season.

However, reports in Italy claim that Real Madrid have an advantage in the race for Paz, who is on the radar of Inter Milan as well.

Madrid included a buyback clause in the 20-year-old Argentina international playmaker’s contract when they sold him to Como in the summer of 2024 and are likely to exercise it.

