Arsenal plan to sign Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window, with a journalist revealing the Gunners’ stance on the two strikers as a former north London favourite could head to Chelsea.

Watkins is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and was the subject of a bid from Arsenal in the January transfer window. With the Gunners desperately looking for a striker late in the window following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, the north London club tried their luck with an offer for Watkins, who has scored 158 goals and given 66 assists in 426 appearances in his career. Villa turned it down.

Sesko is another striker that Arsenal tried to sign in the middle of the season, as Arteta finally realised that getting a top-quality number 9 was going to be key in beating Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 7 that Arsenal had made an enquiry about Sesko, who has scored 95 goals and provided 25 assists in 211 appearances so far in his career.

The Gunners approached RB Leipzig for the 21-year-old Slovenia international, but they stopped short of making a bid after being told that he was not available.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are likely to return for Sesko, who has a release clause of £55millon in his Leipzig contract, and it has now emerged that the Gunners could bid for Watkins as well.

According to journalist Steve Kay on KS1 TV, Watkins is still on Arsenal’s agenda, with the Gunners planning to sign Sesko as well.

Kay said: “Yeah, with Ollie Watkins. I had a conversation today with the main man, and Arsenal aren’t going away from Ollie Watkins.

“Because of the injury to Gabriel Jesus, he may not be expected back until possibly into 2026, maybe November, late, late. I’ve been told that Ollie Watkins is still on the agenda because they need two strikers.

“That £40m will stay on the table and if Watkins is happy to come, he will come. I’ve also been told this will not affect going in for a main striker like a Sesko.

“It won’t be any more than £40m. £40m is the only number I know of, it may be a bit lower than that because it’s another year.”

Latest Arsenal news: Arteta defiance, Vlahovic price-tag

Arsenal manager Arteta is refusing to accept defeat in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool are 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have played a game more than the Gunners.

When asked if Arsenal have given up on winning the title, Arteta said: “Over my dead body.”

When pressed again if he really thinks Arsenal can do it, he responded: “If not, I’ll go home. Mathematically, it’s possible.

“You are there, you have to play every game. Suddenly, three days ago, we could close the gap and you are like, you are one and a half games away. It doesn’t matter. We have to continue to go.”

Arsenal have reportedly surged into the race for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Gittens has established himself as one of the best young wingers in Europe, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City among the clubs impressed with him.

It has been reported that Arsenal are now showing serious interest in Gittens, who will cost £70million in transfer fees.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could be able to sign Dusan Vlahovic for a bargain price in the summer transfer window.

Juventus are reportedly ready to offload the Serbian striker for just €35million (£29m / $36.6m).

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Vlahovic.

