Arsenal have been told to make a massive offer for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, with Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson also urging the Gunners to bid for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, but the latest indications are that the north London club could get neither.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new striker because of the injury to Gabriel Jesus and are keen on a deal for Watkins. Arsenal have had a bid of £45 million for the England international striker already turned down, and there are suggestions that Mikel Arteta’s side could make a new offer before the winter window closes next week.

Watkins is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and is also a boyhood Arsenal fan. The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and given nine assists in 32 matches in all competitions this season and scored 27 goals and provided 13 assists in 53 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

Former Arsenal and Villa star Merson believes that Watkins could win the Gunners the Premier League title and has urged the north London club to make an offer of £100m.

Merson is confident that Villa will sell the striker for that price, and he has also urged Arsenal to try to sign Tomori from Serie A club AC Milan.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that the defender, who joined Milan from Chelsea in 2021 for £24m, would be a good back-up to centre-backs Gabriel and William Saliba at the Emirates Stadium.

When asked what Arsenal need in the transfer window, Merson told Sky Sports: “I think they need a forward and I would go for Fikayo Tomori. They need a centre half. If you’re looking at the all-round package over the next few years, you’re looking at a very good player.

“He has played at a top club for AC Milan and Chelsea, he’s played under pressure. That’s what you need at a top club like Arsenal.

“He might be a back-up. But that can change quickly. But Arsenal need back-up and someone who is going to come in like-for-like. As soon as William Saliba or Gabriel come out the team, whoever steps into that defensive line weakens the team. That’s no disrespect to them, because the other two are so good.

“And the forward? I’d go get Ollie Watkins. He’s proven, he ticks the boxes big time for Arsenal.”

Merson added: “Arsenal have to be patient. Stay patient with Arteta and Arsenal will be there or thereabouts.

“I would get Watkins. I hear Arsenal fans say he’s 29. Who cares? It’s for now, next year and the year after. After that, it doesn’t matter.

“Put in £100m! If they do that, I’d be shocked if Villa turned that down!”

Arsenal may not get Ollie Watkins or Fikayo Tomori

While Watkins and Tomori would be good signings for Arsenal and would enhance the Gunners’ chances of winning the Premier League title this season, there is a distinct possibility that they may not be able to secure the services of either player.

Villa manager Unai Emery has already said that he does not want to sell Watkins.

With Jhon Duran on his way to Saudi Arabia, the Villans will not want to lose another striker, especially as they are in the race for the Premier League top four and have also progressed to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

Tottenham have been trying to sign Tomori and already had a deal agreed with Milan.

But the former Chelsea centre-back has decided to stay at Milan. He has made only nine starts in Serie A this season, and it is unlikely that the centre-back would be willing to move to Arsenal and warm the bench.

Latest Arsenal news: Vlahovic bid, Boniface offer

It is not a secret that Arsenal are interested in signing striker, as the Gunners aim to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title this season.

There are reports that Victor Boniface has been offered to Arsenal. The striker was close to a move to the Saudi Pro League, but that transfer has fallen through.

Bayer Leverkusen are open to selling Boniface, who has been offered to Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa too.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are considering a bid for Juventus and Serbia international striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus are open to letting the striker leave even so late in the window, with Vlahovic himself ready to move to the Premier League for a new adventure.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Vlahovic is one of Arsenal’s top targets and the north London club are considering whether or not to make an offer for him this weekend.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal are interested in Alexander Isak as well.

The Newcastle United striker is a dream target for the Gunners, but the Magpies have no plan whatsoever of selling him in the middle of the season.

Newcastle plan to sit down with Isak towards the end of the campaign and convince him to sign a new contract with a better wage package.

