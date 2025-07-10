‘Workaholic’ goal machine ready to ‘sign for Arsenal’ if Viktor Gyokeres deal collapses

Ollie Watkins would love to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window and complete a “dream” move to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, as Aston Villa’s stance on selling their prized asset to the Gunners is revealed.

Arsenal are actively trying to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are fully aware that neither Gabriel Jesus nor Kai Havertz is prolific or clinical enough to lead Arsenal to the Premier League title next season.

The Gunners have been in talks over signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, with the north London club also trying to do a deal with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is ready to move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal are unable to convince Sporting to lower their demands for Gyokeres, with the Portuguese giants holding out for €70million (£60.3m, $82m) as a fixed fee and €10m (£8.6m, $11.7m) in add-ons.

Reports in Portugal suggest that Arsenal could walk away from the deal, with TBR reporting that Watkins would be happy to step in and move to the Gunners.

According to the report, with Leipzig also refusing to budge from their valuation of Sesko, Villa striker Watkins could become Arsenal’s top target.

‘Watkins would privately love to sign for Arsenal’, according to the report, which has added that the Gunners would not be willing to pay over £50million for the 29-year-old, who scored 16 goals in the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign, 19 in 2023/24 and 15 in 2022/23.

Described as “workaholic” by Manchester United legend Paul Parker in Goal this week, Watkins said in March 2020: “That’s the dream to play for Arsenal one day. But it’s a long shot. It’s only because my family support them and stuff like that. But that’s a long-term [goal].”

Watkins added: “I’m an Arsenal fan, so Thierry Henry was my [favourite player]. He’s unbelievable to watch.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪The 10 most expensive Arsenal transfers of all time after Martin Zubimendi signing

Aston Villa stance on Ollie Watkins

While Watkins would love to switch to Arsenal, Villa themselves are not actively looking to sell their star striker this summer.

The Villans turned down a bid from the Gunners for the England international striker in the January transfer window.

TalkSPORT journalist Dan Bardell said on July 9: “I did a Villa podcast yesterday and was told that, he’s happy at Villa. He’s not the kind of player to kick up a stink generally.

“I think the way football is and the way things are for Villa with the PSR and the SCR, every player does have a price.

“If someone came in with around £60million, I think that would probably be the mark for Ollie Watkins.

“Villa would obviously consider that and take that deal on its merits, but they’re not actively looking to sell anyone. They don’t want to sell their big players.

“Ultimately, every player has a price. But for the campaign Villa are about to have where they’re going to be trying to qualify for the Champions League via two avenues — the Premier League and the Europa League — and that Thursday to Sunday regime.

“ Them having a durable, proven, double-digits for goals and assists striker like Ollie Watkins is a really good thing.”

Latest Arsenal news: Darwin Nunez warning, Real Madrid decision

Two well-known and well-respected pundits have given their verdicts on Arsenal’s quest to sign Viktor Gyokeres, with one warning that the Sporting CP striker would be the new Darwin Nunez.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has decided to sell a top Arsenal target in the summer transfer window, claims a Spanish report.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the chances of Arsenal signing both Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, as the Gunners are in talks over the Crystal Palace playmaker and the Chelsea winger.

POLL: What is the biggest missing piece for Arsenal to win the Premier League?