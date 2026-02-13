Arsenal plot £60m winger’s shock return with Chelsea battle underway – report

Arsenal are considering a surprise reunion with Omari Hutchinson, with a report detailing the circumstances that could lead to his exit from Nottingham Forest.

Hutchinson spent time in the Chelsea and Charlton Athletic academies before a seven-year spell in Arsenal’s youth ranks between 2015 and 2022. The winger appeared to be on the verge of making his first-team debut for Arsenal when contract talks stalled, which saw him consider his next move.

Hutchinson made the controversial decision to return to Chelsea, and he went on to make two senior appearances for the Blues. He helped loan club Ipswich Town gain promotion to the Premier League before joining the club permanently for £20million in July 2024.

Following Ipswich’s relegation back to the Championship, Hutchinson joined Forest for £37.5m last summer.

The former England U21 international has since managed one goal and six assists in 22 matches for Forest.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal are among the ‘Premier League and European giants tracking Hutchinson’ amid uncertainty over his Forest future.

Vitor Pereira has replaced Sean Dyche as manager, with the Portuguese aiming to steer Forest away from the relegation zone.

If he fails, then Hutchinson will likely be among the players Forest are forced to sell to top-flight clubs.

The report adds that Forest may need to consider the attacker’s sale even if they stay up, as Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could impact their plans.

Arsenal are interested in bringing Hutchinson back to north London and are ‘keeping close tabs on their former academy graduate,’ it is claimed. The Gunners like Hutchinson’s ‘homegrown status’ and see him as a ‘high-potential opportunity for the future’.

While the 22-year-old is not a key objective for Arsenal as things stand, he will shoot up Mikel Arteta’s wish list if other targets head elsewhere.

Chelsea could battle Arsenal for Hutchinson’s capture. The Blues are ‘testing the waters’ over a possible raid, while Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are also in the frame.

Despite all factors pointing towards Hutchinson’s potential exit, the report does note that Forest are determined to keep him ‘for at least another season’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal: Bournemouth target; next Declan Rice eyed

Meanwhile, we can confirm Arsenal are tracking Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi alongside Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bournemouth have given Kroupi a massive price tag, while they are also planning to hand him a lucrative new contract.

Our sources have also revealed that Arsenal and Man Utd are stepping up their interest in a midfielder with shades of Declan Rice.