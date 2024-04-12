On loan Arsenal star fires parting shot at Mikel Arteta, with summer departure looking inevitable

Nuno Tavares isn't happy with how Arsenal have dealt with him

Arsenal are keen to sell unwanted players in the summer and may regret not including a buy option in Nuno Tavares’ loan with Marseille last season.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal in 2021 but has failed to nail down a spot in the Gunners’ starting XI, playing just 28 matches for them in total.

The left-back is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans and was sent on another loan to Nottingham Forest this term, where he has made just 11 appearances due to injuries.

Tavares found things much easier with Marseille, where he scored six goals in 31 league games and became an important player.

The French side were interested in signing the defender on a permanent deal but were ultimately unable to negotiate a deal with Arsenal.

Arsenal will now try to find a buyer for Tavares again this summer and the defender has criticised Mikel Arteta for not selling him to Marseille when he had the chance.

Nuno Tavares rips into Arsenal for transfer decision

In an interview with French outlet L’Equipe, Tavares didn’t hold back with his criticism of Arsenal.

“In Marseille, I was happy. I felt a bit like I was in Lisbon. The streets, the people, certain places: in many ways, the two cities are similar and I loved Marseille.

“The Benfica stadium is prettier but the atmosphere is even stronger, more intense at the Velodrome.

“At Arsenal, I do not know if it was a problem of competition with Kieran Tierney, but for me, that’s not even the point. I came to Marseille to finally be able to play in my position.

“When signing with OM, I wanted to have an option to buy, but Arsenal refused.

“With my agents, we always wanted this purchase option, but Arsenal didn’t. I was happy with OM. At Arsenal, I would have probably only played in the cup.”

Tavares is under contract with Arsenal but it’s quite clear from this interview that he has no desire to try and fight his way back into the team.

Ironically, Arsenal also look set to part ways with Tierney. As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the Scotsman will return from his loan with Sociedad this summer but he has been informed that he will be put up for sale.

Aston Villa are among the sides interested in signing the defender who will be available for around £25m, per TEAMtalk sources.

