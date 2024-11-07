Gabriel Jesus has revealed he is hugely frustrated by his lack of minutes for Arsenal this season but has made it clear to Mikel Arteta that he will not try and force a transfer away – though the two clubs most likely to try and sign the Brazilian has also come to light.

Jesus moved to Emirates Stadium in a £45m (€52.2m, $58.4m) move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 – the fifth biggest fee shelled out since Arteta became manager and the seventh largest overall in Arsenal history. However, despite making 14 appearances in all competitions this season, the 27-year-old has found himself regularly warming the bench, having been limited to a meagre 480 minutes of action so far this season.

Now with just one goal to his name and having fallen behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order for a central striker’s role, Jesus has admitted he is unhappy with his lack of game-time, though has promised Arteta he will not rock the boat and ask for a move, instead stating to TNT Sports Brasil of his determination to change his manager’s mind.

“Well, I believe that not only me, but any player, all players, want to have more minutes,” Jesus began when questioned after Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League defeat at Inter Milan.

“I’m obviously never going to cause anything in the club, I’m going to try to demonstrate on a daily basis, in training, and when I get into the games, have my chance, and do my thing and trust that things will happen.

“I’ve always made it very clear that I want to improve, that I want to try to do my best and help Arsenal.

“Obviously, my moment is not the best, it’s not the moment I wanted, that I would like, but as I said, I’m working on my own, trying to do my best, and get more minutes to play, but that’s a consequence of my training, it’s a consequence of the way I get in and leave the decision to the coach.

“I believe in my potential, and I also know that the fight for my place in Arsenal is big, but I also believe that I can help a lot.”

Which clubs are watching Gabriel Jesus?

Capped 64 times by his country, Jesus is well aware his place in the Brazil national side will soon come under threat if he is not playing more regularly.

Limited to just one start in the Premier League so far this season and four more across the Champions League and Carabao Cups, the player’s lack of goals last season and so far this, has seen Arteta call upon the player less and less frequently.

Indeed, even at his previous club Manchester City, the player found himself more involved, despite often competing with the likes of Sergio Aguero for a regular shirt.

Were Arsenal to allow him to leave – and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Gunners are looking to sign a new striker in 2025 with Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres all on their radar – there would be no shortage of takers.

Indeed, strong reports in Brazil have named his first club Palmeiras as being especially keen – and they are understood to be keen on keeping a close eye on the situation around the 27-year-old and were the Gunners to bring in a new No.9.

There is also reported to be interest in his services from Newcastle, who could turn to Jesus were the Magpies forced into the unwanted sale of talismanic frontman, Isak.

Jesus’ lack of potency in front of goal for Arsenal this season has also been branded a “big problem” by Gabby Agbonlahor.

“I think they’ve got a big problem with Gabriel Jesus,” declared Agbonlahor on talkSPORT last month. “His form, he hasn’t scored or assisted in 10 appearances this season.

“When he first signed, he got 11 goals and seven assists (all competitions) in his first season in 2022/23. Last season, in 36 games he got eight goals and eight assists (all competitions), which isn’t bad.

“But this season, zero goals and zero assists. You know, when players are injured and not available, they’re starting [Raheem] Sterling in front of him and started other players in front of him. [Against Shakhtar Donetsk] he wasn’t great again, taken off for Sterling before 70 minutes.

“They need Gabriel Jesus up to form, especially with your little injuries to Odegaard and Saka, he needs to step up.”

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Kiwior price set / move prepped for Frankfurt star

Meanwhile, while the exit of Jesus in the January window looks unlikely, one man who is appearing to move closer to an exit is Jakub Kiwior, with the Poland defender falling way down the pecking order owing to the signing of Riccardo Calafiori and the return to fitness of Jurrien Timber.

Regularly linked with a return to Serie A, Arteta is said to have named his price for the versatile defender and with a return to Serie A now on the cards.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are reportedly drawing up plans to move for Hugo Larsson and are said to be ready to ‘test the water’ with a firm January bid for the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder.

The Sweden star is also being courted by two other Premier League rivals.

And finally, another player said to be catching Arsenal’s eye is Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo. However, the Bees have stuck an eye-watering fee on the Cameroon international in an effort to dissuade either the Gunners or Liverpool from making a January move.

Arsenal’s top 10 signings under Edu

The 10 most expensive signings of the Edu era

With the Edu era now officially over at Arsenal, Jesus takes his place in joint fifth place, alongside Thomas Partey, as one of the club’s biggest signings under the Brazilian.

And while the list comprises of more hits than misses, some would argue that the jury still remains out on Jesus, who has just 20 goals and 16 assists in his 83 matches for the club.