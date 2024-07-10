Arsenal have seen their hopes of signing long-term target Martin Zubimendi firmly slammed shut in the wake of strong claims made by the player about his future – though Mikel Arteta has a growing belief that a move for one of his teammates and a standout star of Euro 2024 can be done instead.

The Gunners made rapid strides under Arteta last season as they finished as Premier League runners-up for the second season in a row, but having this time taken that race down to the final day of the season. And while Arsenal also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, underlining the serious progress being made, both Arteta and the club’s sporting director Edu are setting their sights on some quality new additions capable of taking their squad to the next level.

In order to help accomplish that, TEAMtalk understands that Arteta and Edu will look to make a minimum of three quality additions this summer.

And while the first of those, in Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori is likely to be the first – the Gunners agreeing to pay Bologna a €50m package for the left-sided centre-half – work is already underway over other new recruits, with a prolific No 9 and a midfield partner for Declan Rice also in their sights.

Certainly signing a long-term partner for Rice has become a primary objective this summer. While Jorginho’s deal has been extended after proving himself to Arteta, the club have said goodbye to Mohamed Elneny at the end of his contract, while doubts remain over the futures of two other options in Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal transfers: Martin Zubimendi makes clear statement on future

With just 12 months left on his current arrangement, TEAMtalk understands that, despite Arteta’s claims to the contrary, Arsenal are very much open to the sale of Ghana midfielder Partey and moreso after a season badly hampered by a series of niggling injuries.

One man who has been persistently linked with the Gunners as a potential replacement is Zubimendi, who has emerged as one of LaLiga’s best midfielders in recent years.

While Arsenal have been on the Real Sociedad midfielder’s trail for around two years now, Barcelona have also been strongly linked with a move for the 25-year-old this summer too.

With a tempting €60m (£50.7m) exit clause aids his suitors’ chances of luring him away, Zubimendi has now come out and made it clear he does not see himself leaving his hometown team any time soon.

“Where am I going to play next season? I’m going to be at Real Sociedad. I have a contract with Real Sociedad and that’s where I feel most comfortable,” Zubimendi told El Diario Vasco.

Zubimendi has appeared three times so far for Euro 2024 finalists Spain, coming on as a 90th-minute substitute for La Roja as they beat France 2-1 in the semi-finals at the Allianz Arena.

Another Spain star who came on as a second-half substitute in the game, Mikel Merino, though does appear destined to leave the Anoeta Stadium this summer.

His deal now has under 12 months remaining and with the Basque side failing to convince him to sign an extension, a parting of ways now looks to be on the cards.

Arsenal get green light to discuss Merino transfer

Per reports, Sociedad would be willing to sell the former Newcastle man for a fee in the region of €25m (£21.1m) to €30m (£25.4m).

Furthermore, with the Gunners willing to break their usual transfer policy of signing stars under the age of 25 for whom they can go on to make a profit on, it’s suggested Arteta has now convinced the Arsenal board to make an exception in the case of the 28-year-old Merino.

And according to the latest reports coming out of Spain, Arteta has already ‘opened talks’ with Merino to determine whether a move to north London would be of interest to the star.

In addition, with the 6ft 2in performer open to the idea of a return to the Premier League, Arsenal are said to have been encouraged to push through the signing of the 27-times capped star.

The Gunners are now understood to be carefully considering their next move, their summer budgets and whether a move for Merino ticks all the boxes for them this summer.

And while they could yet re-enter the running to sign £100m-rated Newcastle man, Bruno Guimaraes, the fact they will need to keep a careful eye on their balance sheet, coupled with the need to sign a new (and likely expensive) striker, a deal for Merino would certainly tick a lot of boxes.

While he has not been able to dislodge the midfield tandem of Rodri and Fabian Ruiz in Luis de la Fuente’s side, he has proved himself a crucial member of their squad, notably coming off the bench to score their winning goal in the quarter-final against Germany recently.