Arsenal have opened talks with Andrea Berta’s No 1 striker target amid a growing acceptance Mikel Arteta will not be provided with his favoured option, according to reports.

The lack of a reliable and clinical striker put the handbrake on Arsenal’s domestic campaign, with the Gunners on course to finish runners-up in the Premier League for a third straight season.

Arteta is well aware of where his side have fallen short and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is the Spaniard’s dream target to upgrade the striker position.

However, Newcastle value Isak at £150m and TEAMtalk has learned Eddie Howe has demanded the board reject any and all bids the Magpies receive – even if they meet the club’s asking price.

What’s more, Isak has no great appetite to leave Newcastle, especially if they qualify for the Champions League. With fifth spot now good enough to do just that and Newcastle currently laying in fourth, UCL qualification is on the cards.

As such, Arsenal have begun to pivot away from Isak and towards more readily available strikers. And upon Andrea Berta taking charge as the club’s sporting director in late-March, David Ornstein revealed the official’s intentions to sign Viktor Gyokeres instead of Isak.

Berta was described as a huge admirer of Gyokeres who has bagged an incredible 47 goals and 11 assists in 46 matches for Sporting CP this year.

A Bola recently claimed Gyokeres favours a move to Arsenal over fellow suitor Chelsea. And according to the latest from Football Insider, Berta has got his way behind the scenes, with Arsenal now opening talks to sign the Swede.

They stated: ‘Arsenal have opened talks to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in an early summer deal.’

Berta is said to be ‘leading the pursuit’ and negotiations to convince Gyokeres to sign on the dotted line at The Emirates are now underway.

The report also confirmed Gyokeres and not Isak is now Arsenal’s No 1 transfer target for the striker position.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer cost clarified

Gyokeres’ deal with Sporting contains a release clause worth €100m, though he can be signed for a much reduced fee.

A ‘verbal pact’ made between Gyokeres, his agents and Sporting’s hierarchy can see the striker leave for a figure in the €65m-€70m range.

The pact was made between all parties in exchange for Gyokeres agreeing to remain in Lisbon for the 2024/25 season.

The Swede was hot property last summer and his future was under the spotlight once again in January following Ruben Amorim’s move to Old Trafford.

A reunion between the former Sporting boss and Gyokeres was speculated, though United were severely limited in their scope for new recruits, with only Patrick Dorgu arriving.

Fast forward to the present day and Man Utd’s new No 1 striker target is Liam Delap who could quickly follow Matheus Cunha into Old Trafford.

As such, Arsenal believe they stand a strong chance of luring Gyokeres to north London and his reduce price tag could represent excellent value for a frontman who has demolished the Primeira Liga.

Gyokeres has returned figures of 90 goals and 26 assists in 96 league matches for Sporting. He’s also scored 11 goals in 17 European matches for the club, including six in eight in the Champions League.

