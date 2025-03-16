Arsenal have made the first concrete move in the race to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, although reports suggest that another top European side will compete for his signature.

Williams is considered one of the most exciting youngsters in LaLiga and has played a starring role in Atheltic’s success in the past couple of seasons.

The 22-year-old has notched nine goals and seven assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this term, including a brace against Roma in the Europa League to fire Athletic into the quarter-finals.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made Williams a key target for the summer transfer window.

Falk claims that Arsenal are ‘in contact’ over a transfer for Williams. The winger has a release clause in his contract, understood to be ‘between €60m (£50.6m) and €80m (£67.5m) ‘.

However, Bayern Munich are also ‘interested in a transfer for Williams’ and could therefore compete with Arsenal for his signature this summer.

The Gunners are attempting to get ahead of the competition by speaking to Williams’ agents now, which suggests they are willing to match his release clause.

Arsenal keen to sign new winger this summer

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs revealed Arsenal’s interest in Nico Williams back in December, naming him alongside Wolves’ Matheus Cunha as a top target for the summer.

Even prior to Bukayo Saka’s injury, the Gunners had identified the winger position as an area they wanted to strengthen.

The left side is seen as less of a priority than the right, although youngster Ethan Nwaneri has made a bold claim for first team minutes with his performances this term.

Arsenal have the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli who can play on the left, but sources have reiterated that Arsenal remain very interested in Williams.

With a price tag of between £50m and £67.5m, it’s likely that Williams will be available for cheaper than Cunha. However, it also means that multiple clubs will likely bid for him in the summer.

Along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with Williams in recent weeks. The fact that Arsenal can offer Champions League football could play a role in negotiations.

With Williams’ entourage in early talks with Arsenal, it’ll be interesting to see if any of his other suitors initiate a dialogue ahead of the summer window.

Williams had interest from clubs last summer and in January, too, but said he opted to stay in Bilbao because of the ‘heart’ and ‘atmosphere’ of Athletic.

“This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible. This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that. I took the decision I thought was the right one,” Williams said earlier this month.

