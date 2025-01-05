Arsenal have reportedly had an opening bid rejected for Botafogo star Igor Jesus as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in a new striker in this month’s transfer window.

As we have consistently reported, Arteta is keen to bring in a new striker to compete with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, to help fire Arsenal to trophies.

The Gunners have a shortlist of world-class names but their top targets such as Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are more likely to be available in the summer.

Arsenal are therefore looking at bringing in a cheaper striker as a stop-gap solution and according to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Botafogo striker Jesus is on their radar.

The 23-year-old joined Botafogo from United Arab Emirates side Shabab Al-Ahli last summer and has made 31 appearances to date for the Brazilian side, scoring eight goals and making five assists in the process.

The report claims that Botafogo have ‘rejected’ an offer from Arsenal for Jesus, although the amount put forward by the north London side is not revealed.

Botafogo aren’t willing to loan Jesus, but would reportedly consider a permanent sale for the right price. He has a €100million (£83m / $103m) release clause in his contract, but €20million (£16.6m/ €20.6m) would reportedly be enough to sign him this month.

READ MORE: Arteta fury as Premier League issues statement over controversial VAR call in damaging Arsenal draw

Arsenal looking at short-term striker reinforcements

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are open to signing a new striker this month if the right opportunity presents itself.

As mentioned, Isak would be their dream signing, but Newcastle value him at over £115million and he will be impossible to lure from St James’ Park this winter.

In terms of January additions, another striker Arsenal have considered is Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, who could be available to sign on loan.

Any loan could include an option or obligation to buy Ferguson. He hasn’t been at his best this season but the 20-year-old still has bags of potential.

However, if Arsenal do choose to move for Ferguson this month, they’ll face competition. TEAMtalk understands that West Ham and Fulham have also shown concrete interest in Ferguson. Everton are also keen on the Irish international but they would have to free up one of their loan slots to make a move possible, which seems unlikely at this stage.

Arsenal’s reported move for Jesus could signal the Gunners intention to look at other short-term options for Ferguson, so it’ll be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming days.

DONT MISS: 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

Arsenal transfer quiz: Higher or lower?