Opening bids revealed, as Arsenal, Tottenham ‘open talks’ with same target

The transfer intentions of Arsenal and Tottenham have been revealed after both clubs opened talks with Juventus winger, Dejan Kulusevski, per multiple reports.

The Sweden international, 21, appears on course to leave Juventus in the coming windows. His minutes on the pitch have taken a tumble under returning boss Max Allegri. As such, he had previously been touted as a potential makeweight as Juventus sought to land No 1 target Dusan Vlahovic.

Fiorentina are believed to be reluctant to sell to a Serie A rival, meaning the door is ajar for other suitors to swoop for Kulusevski.

Monday’s Paper Talk indicated Arsenal had taken the lead in proceedings. The Gunners look set to lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to free agency next summer. Kuluisevski’s addition would help lessen the blow in their forward ranks.

However, Football Italia (citing Calciomercato) suggest there is currently nothing to split the approaches of Arsenal and Tottenham.

They state both clubs have reportedly ‘opened preliminary talks’ with Kulusevski’s agent, Alessandro Lucci. On both of their agendas is a loan deal with an option to buy.

That would not suit Juventus, however, who are seeking a permanent sale to help balance their books and fund other deals.

Juventus are reportedly seeking a bid of around €35m for Kulusevski. Whether they would be willing to accept a loan deal if the option to buy were set around that mark is unstated in the piece.

Goal (citing SportMediaSet) have also reported on the story. Their report adds very little, though does claim Juventus might not have ruled out a loan move entirely.

At this stage, it appears to be a case of who will blink first.

Tottenham ‘make offer’ for Arsenal-linked Barcelona forward

Meanwhile, a report in the Spanish media claims Tottenham have ‘made an offer’ to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele next summer.

The 24-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and doubts remain over his future. There have been mixed messages over Dembele’s plans, with the player said to be keen to stay at Barcelona.

However his agent is unhappy with the sums on offer and has been touting his client to other clubs. Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been mentioned in connection with the star.

Saturday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) states that the north Londoners have ‘made an offer’ to sign Dembele. The offer is not to Barca but to the player’s agents, with a view to landing him for nothing next summer.

The report adds that Paratici ‘wants to give Antonio Conte quality players at zero cost’.

