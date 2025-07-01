David Ornstein has revealed which attacker Arsenal fans should keep an eye on and confirmed a move can be made as part of a TRIPLE coup that will completely transform the club’s attack.

For the second successive season Arsenal boasted the meanest defence in the Premier League. It was at the opposite end of the pitch where the Gunners fell short, with their mark of 69 goals a whopping 17 fewer than champions Liverpool (86).

Even more surprising is the fact Arsenal only scored three goals more than Brighton and Brentford (both 66) who finished eighth and 10th, respectively. Tottenham all the way down in 17th scored just five goals fewer than their north London rivals.

Clearly, impactful additions in the final third are a must if Arsenal are to go from challengers to champions. A new striker and left winger are wanted, while the club have also stormed into contention to sign Eberechi Eze.

The Crystal Palace ace is as versatile as they come, being capable of operating on either flank or as an attacking midfielder.

Eze’s contract at Selhurst Park contains a release clause worth £68m and TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, learned on June 26 of Arsenal’s offer to Eze.

The playmaker is understood to be receptive to joining Arsenal and agreeing personal terms will not be an issue.

As such, all eyes are on whether Arsenal will act on their interest by forging a club-to-club agreement with Palace.

And according to the latest from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, a move for Eze will NOT come at the expense of signing a left winger and striker.

Arsenal actually hope to sign THREE new attackers, though given the costs involved, Ornstein stated Arsenal hope to strike a deal at a lower price point with Palace.

“One situation to keep an eye on is Arsenal and Eberechi Eze,” began Ornstein. “The 27-year-old is among the options being considered as Mikel Arteta’s side seek a versatile attacker.

“No contact has yet been made with Crystal Palace, but serious consideration is being given to the idea at the Emirates.

“No other clubs have the same level of interest at the moment and he is not a player Tottenham Hotspur have been working to bring in.

“The England forward has a release clause in his contract, but Arsenal would be looking to do a deal at a lower price.

“It is unclear whether a sale would need to happen first to facilitate a move, but this would be separate to their pursuit of a striker and left winger.”

The report listed Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) and Noni Madueke (Chelsea) as Arsenal’s alternatives if they don’t go on to sign Eze.

How much will Arsenal bid for Eberechi Eze?

TEAMtalk has been informed Palace are open to accepting an instalments-based bid for Eze, so long as the total value meets the £68m asking price.

The Eagles would look to generate £45m up front, with the remainder of whatever figure Arsenal negotiate fine to pay at later dates.

Regarding the winger pursuit, The Athletic reaffirmed Rodrygo, Nico Williams and Anthony Gordon are concrete targets.

Of that trio, Williams may already be out of reach having agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

Whether Rodrygo warms to the idea of leaving Real Madrid will hinge on what guarantees over playing time he’s made by new Real Madrid boss, Xabi Alonso.

Up front, it’s Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres who Arsenal have narrowed their search down to.

