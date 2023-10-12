Ornstein drops Arsenal transfer bombshell that has major ramifications for Chelsea

David Ornstein has delivered a stunning update on a heavily rumoured Arsenal move for Brentford hitman Ivan Toney that will have major consequences at Chelsea.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has publicly admitted Toney is up for sale. The 27-year-old is seeking a fresh challenge once his ban for breaching betting regulations concludes on January 17.

Many a club have been linked with a move likely to cost somewhere in the £60m-£80m range. Given only Erling Haaland (36) and Harry Kane (30) scored more Premier League goals than Toney (20) last season, it’s easy to see why.

However, two clubs – Arsenal and Chelsea – have drawn stronger links than the rest.

The Gunners alleged interest stems from a desire to end their Premier League title drought dating back to 2004. A January splash for a proven goalscorer would give Arsenal a boost in the second half of the season as they aim to avoid the drop-off that torpedoed their chances last year.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to lack a reliable source of goals despite their colossal outlay in the Todd Boehly era.

Our new transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently revealed the Blues have a good relationship with the CAA agency – the group Toney recently hitched his wagon to.

Now, responding in a Q&A on the Athletic, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein has dropped a bombshell on Arsenal’s January plans.

Arsenal not interested in January striker signing?

Ornstein was asked “What are the chances of Arsenal signing Victor Osimhen? If not him, which striker is on Arsenal’s radar?”

In response, not only did Ornstein not mention Toney’s name, but the reporter also claimed he doesn’t believe Arsenal are focusing on recruiting a striker in January anyway.

“In terms of price and profile, I don’t see Arsenal going for Osimhen,” replied Ornstein. “I suspect the Napoli striker is on their list, as he will be for all the top sides.

“The pool of quality strikers is so small that any big club looking to sign one in January or next summer are likely to be studying the same names — Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, Ferguson, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Boniface among them.

“I don’t think Arsenal are focusing on recruiting a striker in January. That is more likely to be on the agenda next summer.”

Ornstein went on to stress plans can and often do change very quickly in football. However, when reeling off Mikel Arteta’s options in the final third, it’s understandable why the Gunners might not be targeting a new frontman despite the rampant speculation.

“Things can change – injury, bids for your existing players and other factors,” continued Ornstein. “However, Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz, as well as goalscoring contributors including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard.

“They will hope that serves them well this season and then they can look at the situation later.”

Arsenal pulling back from the race to sign Toney would certainly be welcome news over at Stamford Bridge.

