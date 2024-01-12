Ornstein hints Arsenal could accept ‘sizeable’ offer for fallen star as pundit predicts London rival ‘might fancy him’

The idea of Arsenal cashing in on Aaron Ramsdale is starting to generate more traction, even if it remains something of a guessing game as to where he will end up next – not that that is stopping some from trying.

Ramsdale has been usurped as Arsenal’s main goalkeeper this season after David Raya arrived on loan from Brentford. It has led to rumours of a move away from the Emirates Stadium for the England international.

Nothing has materialised yet in January, but with the Raya deal due to become permanent, Ramsdale might be best off looking around for a new club.

Now, respected reporter David Ornstein has suggested that Arsenal could generate some funds by selling Ramsdale.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast: “Ramsdale is the big one really, if there was a sizeable permanent offer for him the fact he’s not playing, that could bring in money and they could perhaps do something.”

Arsenal seem unlikely to make any major signings of their own unless they can raise some funds first.

The Gunners retain Ramsdale under contract until 2026, but he won’t want to sit on the bench forever – especially when he is still only 25 years of age.

Ramsdale tipped for cross-London move

As for where he could go next, former Premier League striker Stan Collymore has just suggested West Ham United as a potential destination.

Collymore told Caught Offside: “I wonder if West Ham might fancy him.

“They’ve got Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski as their two senior keepers but both are into their 30s with the latter close to turning 40, so it seems a change in that position is coming sooner rather than later.

“Could Ramsdale be the man for David Moyes? I think so, and I also think that’s one club that could offer him exactly what he’s looking for.

“The Hammers are a big enough club that their players are considered for international duties, they have had recent success in Europe, and by the manager’s own admission, are now aiming to establish themselves as a Champions League side — that seems like the perfect project for a player like Ramsdale.”

Ramsdale has played 10 times for Arsenal this season across all competitions, conceding 11 goals along the way but keeping three clean sheets.

Raya has earned twice as many appearances, letting in 19 goals but boasting eight clean sheets himself.

