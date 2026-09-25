Ornstein provides positive Kai Havertz injury update as Arsenal star withdraws from Germany squad

Kai Havertz is to return to Arsenal and will undergo an urgent assessment after picking up an injury that forced his early withdrawal from Germany’s 1-1 draw against the Netherlands on Thursday evening.

The Gunners star has been an ever-present under Mikel Arteta this season in the Premier League, scoring twice and generally viewed by the Arsenal boss as his first-choice option to lead the line ahead of Viktor Gyokeres.

However, Arteta and Co would have had their hearts in their mouths when Havertz went to ground clutching his hamstring following a rash challenge from the brother of his Arsenal teammate, Jurrien Timber, with Crystal Palace star Quinten showing the Gunners attacker no mercy during the 30th-minute collision.

After going to ground, Havertz was forced off the field during Jurgen Klopp’s first match in charge, which resulted in a 1-1 Nations League draw.

The 27-year-old will now leave his international teammates and return to Arsenal for further assessment, though according to journalist David Ornstein, there is early optimism that the suspected hamstring injury is not serious.

He posted on X: ‘Kai Havertz to leave Germany national team camp after suffering hamstring injury in 1st half of Nations League draw vs Netherlands. Optimism issue sustained by 27yo Arsenal forward not serious but returning to #AFC for assessment/recovery.’

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Germany suffer double injury blow

The loss of Havertz represented a double early blow for Klopp, who also lost Jamal Musiala during the warm-up after the Bayern Munich playmaker suffering a thigh strain.

Klopp admitted after the game that both would need assessing, though he was already prepared for the loss of both players over the remainder of the international break.

“At the moment both are on the MRI (scans),” Klopp told radio network RTL.

“I hope we get the diagnosis tonight. But of course that’s not great now. I hope this is just nothing bad.

“The boys are probably out for us. But hopefully then also relatively quickly available again.”

Arsenal will hope Havertz’s injury will not be serious and is a strain rather than a tear, which can be infinitely more concerning.

The Gunners are next back in action on Saturday 10 October when they host unbeaten Leeds United at Emirates Stadium (12.30pm) and are looking to bounce back from their 3-0 drubbing at Brighton last time out.

Arteta will not take any risks with Havertz, of course, and will consult with medics before following the best course of action.

If Gyokeres does get the nod for the clash against Daniel Farke’s side, he will be encouraged by the two strikes the Swede scored in the 5-0 spanking of Leeds in the same game last season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also learned when they can once again count on William Saliba, with a trusted French reporter dropping a big update on the classy Frenchman’s expected return to action.