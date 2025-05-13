Benjamin Sesko’s chances of securing a blockbuster move to Arsenal this summer appear to be on the wane after David Ornstein shared two possible reasons why the Gunners may now be having second thoughts, while the journalist has also named the four wingers Andrea Berta is looking at this summer.

The Gunners, by Mikel Arteta’s own admission, have gone backwards in the Premier League this season. Destined to finish runners-up for the third season in a row, they have, however, lagged some distance behind Liverpool, who stormed their way to glory and have left the likes of Arsenal and four-time defending champions Manchester City for dust.

And while Arteta’s side did reach the Champions League semi-finals, they were once again found wanting as PSG secured a 3-1 aggregate triumph and a place in the Munich-staged final against crack Italian outfit, Inter Milan.

The upshot of all that is that Arteta is now five seasons without a major trophy to his name; both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher believe he could soon find his position coming under some threat as a result.

All the same, sources have insisted to TEAMtalk that the Gunners board remain unanimously behind Arteta and are now planning a major summer of spending to help push the side to the next level.

Their biggest outlay is expected to be on a new striker, and their interest in signing Sesko has long been known, with the Gunners seeing an approach for the RB Leipzig star rejected last summer.

The Slovenian has since committed to a new deal, but an exit clause does still allow him to leave, giving Arsenal the opportunity to potentially bring the powerful 6ft 5in frontman to Emirates Stadium.

However, speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein has now suggested the Gunners could be going cold on the potential £63m (€75m, $83.2m) raid.

“Arsenal’s recruitment plans are vast, and at the top of the list is a number nine. There are fewer of them on the market than they would like, but there are some options,” Ornstein said.

“Alexander Isak, of course, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta really like him. But I don’t think that’s realistic for them or anybody else.

“Let’s see if Newcastle finish in the Champions League or not, even if they don’t and he’s available for sale it will be a huge price and I don’t think that is realistic.

“So then they look at the likes of Benjamin Sesko, who they’ve done a lot of work on, but I do think they do have some reservations around him, maybe on the price, maybe on the player, let’s see, he remains in the mix.”

With Isak looking too costly and with doubts over Sesko emerging, Ornstein suggests Arsenal could instead plough forwards with a move for Viktor Gyokeres instead.

Arsenal transfers: Ornstein reveals Gyokeres interest and winger links

Discussing who they could target instead, Ornstein had no hesitation naming the Swede, who has 95 goals in 100 games since signing for Sporting, as someone who remains in the mix: “Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon! Huge reports, myself and others, in recent months on him. He’s a player that sporting director Andrea Berta really likes.

‘He is possibly the best value for money option out there, but time is ticking. Another interest is building – we know Ruben Amorim at Manchester United likes him. Let’s see if Arsenal move on that sooner rather than later.”

Ornstein also insists Arsenal plan to strengthen their wing position too this summer – and has named three players they are currently looking into.

‘They’ll be looking at the wide position with names like Nico Williams, Anthony Gordon, we see more coming every day, Antoine Semenyo, Rafael Leao in the press. I don’t know the veracity of all of them, but it is a position that Arsenal are focusing on.”

Ornstein expects a really busy summer at Arsenal as he continued: “Martin Zubimendi is coming in from Real Sociedad. That will bolster the midfield.

“They want to renew Thomas Partey’s contract, he wants to stay. But will they reach an agreement – if they don’t, will they look elsewhere? They are already looking at possible alternatives for him, but let’s see what happens.

“In defence, they like Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth to bolster at centre-back, but there are a number of clubs in the mix for him.

“They may be a left-back who comes in with Kieran Tierney leaving and Oleksandr Zinchenko available for transfer with just a year left on his contract.”

Should Arsenal decide to abandon their plans for Sesko, the Slovenian could still end up in the Premier League, with TEAMtalk sources revealing a Premier League rival has rekindled their plans to sign him instead.

The Gunners may have secured a total agreement to sign Zubimendi, but they do still have some fears that a move is not as black and white as portrayed.

Per The Independent, Arsenal are also close to securing their second signing of the summer after Zubimendi, with a top-class Spanish stopper due to arrive in a deal worth around €25m.

Arsenal are also reportedly the hottest club tracking a free agent 146-goal marksman this summer after the player’s salary demands came to light.

