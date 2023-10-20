Ornstein reveals next Arsenal deal to expect after hinting at low January budget and bigger summer plan

Arsenal are not currently thinking of spending heavily in the January transfer window, according to David Ornstein, who has named the next player they may pay up for.

It was a busy summer transfer window for Arsenal, who broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United and also brought in new players like Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

Last January, they were also active, completing a deal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton. Therefore, there may be some anticipation as to what they will do in the next transfer window already – especially if they are in a position to push for another title challenge.

But according to The Athletic expert Ornstein, Arsenal have neither the budget nor any significant desire to go on a spending spree in the winter.

They could react to any opportunities in the market, but their plan is to stay on side with Financial Fair Play and save up for the summer.

When that time comes, the first bit of business Ornstein expects them to do is to buy David Raya on a permanent basis from Brentford after the end of his loan spell.

Indeed, the only reason Arsenal took Raya on loan in the first place was to circumvent FFP regulations. Brentford will expect to receive a transfer fee for the goalkeeper at the end of the season.

Arsenal identify areas to reinforce

Other areas Arsenal could then look to address, according to Ornstein, are to add a striker, a backup for Bukayo Saka, a left-sided centre-back and another left full-back. No specific targets are identified by name.

But as things stand, it seems more likely that those targets will be pursued at the end of the season, rather than midway through it.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping he has enough squad depth at his disposal, considering Arsenal are in the Champions League as well as the three domestic competitions this season.

At the time of last January’s transfer window, Arsenal were leading the way in the Premier League, but they were ultimately overtaken in the title race by Manchester City.

