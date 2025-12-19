Stunning Arsenal twist as Berta plots double January signing amid striker’s exit ‘offer’

Arsenal are eyeing stars from Lille and Rennes as they prepare to bolster two positions in January, according to a report, while three clubs have converged on Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal have been tipped for a quiet January window after landing eight new players in the summer, which included big-money deals for Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi. However, in a surprise twist, it has been reported that sporting director Andrea Berta is planning an attack on the January window to increase Arsenal’s hopes of silverware…

Double Arsenal deal in the works

CaughtOffside claim Arsenal are ‘concerned about injuries and squad depth’ and how these factors could impact their Premier League title challenge.

Centre-back and central midfield are two areas which have been identified as needing reinforcements when the transfer window reopens, with several targets having been named.

In terms of defensive options, Arsenal are ‘big fans’ of Rennes youngster Jeremy Jacquet, while they are considering entering the busy chase for Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi.

The Gunners are also ‘monitoring’ Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP, though he is expected to agree a new contract in Portugal.

The fourth and final defender on Arsenal’s radar is Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt, who is admired by Berta for his versatility.

Christian Norgaard was among Arsenal’s eight new arrivals in the summer, though CaughtOffside suggest they could target a younger midfielder to help out the likes of Declan Rice and Zubimendi in the second half of the campaign.

Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi is viewed as an ‘elite young talent’ who could reach his huge potential under Mikel Arteta’s guidance. He is seen as Arsenal’s No 1 midfield target as things stand.

Bouaddi is only 18 years old but is already a regular starter for Lille, while he has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Previous reports have named Arsenal as the ‘most likely’ bidders for the France U21 international.

Arsenal are supposedly ‘ready to spend’ in January to ensure they finally end their wait for Premier League glory.

One player who could leave to fund new signings is Gabriel Jesus, though there are conflicting reports on the centre-forward…

Jesus aims to stay despite exit proposals

Brazilian source Radio Tupi claim Palmeiras and Flamengo are providing AC Milan with competition for Jesus’ signature.

It is suggested that Milan have already drawn up a loan offer that includes an option to buy Jesus next summer. Milan are waiting for Arsenal to greenlight the 28-year-old’s exit before formalising the bid.

Jesus has stated that if he is to return to Brazil, then he will prioritise a move to Palmeiras.

But the Brazil international does not seem ready to depart Arsenal just yet. He said on Thursday: “I feel that I have unfinished business at Arsenal. I don’t want to leave.

“People have asked, ‘Why don’t you just leave? Why don’t you go to Saudi? Or back home to Brazil?’ One day, I would love for everything to come full circle with Palmeiras, but not today.”

Chelsea lead winger race

French newspaper L’Equipe state that both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown firm interest in Saint-Etienne starlet Djylian N’Guessan.

Chelsea are seen as frontrunners, having already had an €8m (£7m) offer rejected for the forward, who can play as a winger or No 9.

The Blues have been told they will need to pay €12.5m (£11m) to sign N’Guessan.

Arsenal will need to act fast if they are serious about snaring the 17-year-old, as Chelsea are working hard to complete the deal first.